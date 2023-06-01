1 June 2023

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (THE “ISSUER”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE NASDAQ 100® 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00BLRPRL42)

(THE “AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN THE INDEX OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

Terms not defined in this notice shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Issuer’s Base Prospectus dated 9 August 2022 (the “Prospectus”).

The Index Provider in respect of the Affected Securities is NASDAQ, Inc. (the “Affected Securities Index Provider”).

The Issuer wishes to notify holders of the Affected Securities that it has been notified by the Affected Securities Index Provider that in consideration of the upcoming reformation of US Dollar London Interbank Offered Rate (USD LIBOR), the Affected Securities Index Provider will on 1 June 2023 switch the rate used in the Index of the Affected Securities as set out below:

Index Name Bloomberg Ticker Current LIBOR Input Replacement Rate



Nasdaq-100 3x Leveraged Notional Net Total Return XNDXNNRL3 1Y US LIBOR-OIS 50 bps

(the “Index Rate Change”).

An updated Manual will be issued by the Affected Securities Index Provider to reflect the Index Rate Change once this change has been made. The updated Manual will be available via the following link: https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/docs/methodology_NDXLeveragedInverse.pdf

The Issuer refers holders of the Affected Securities to the Risk Factors set out on page 18 (The actions of the Index Sponsor, including any change in the composition or discontinuance of an Index, could adversely affect the market value of the ETP Securities referencing such Index) and page 33 (Regulation and reform of benchmarks, including LIBOR, EURIBOR and other interest rate, commodity, foreign exchange rate and other type of benchmarks) in the Prospectus.

For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com