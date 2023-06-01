Lantronix to Display Advanced Out-of-Band Software and Hardware Solutions at Cisco Live

IRVINE, Calif., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced that it will display its Out-of-Band (OOB) management solutions at booth Number 9203 at Cisco Live, June 4–8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Lantronix is a Cisco Preferred Solution Partner and Select Developer Partner.



For the first time in North America, Lantronix will showcase its expanded line of Out-of-Band solutions. These offerings address key concerns in the industry by automating enterprise network management, increasing network resilience and speeding up OOB management with Zero-Touch deployment and automated recovery routines.

“While enterprise networks vary widely in form and function, good management is always essential. Our advanced out-of-band (OOB) management solutions ensure secure access to remote gear during an outage while automating many daily tasks that can unnecessarily consume much of a network admin’s day,” said Jacques Issa, VP of Marketing at Lantronix Inc. “Cisco Live is the perfect venue in which to showcase our software, hardware and services that support this vital industry.”

Lantronix’s complete out-of-band portfolio enables users to choose a console server that fits their environment and operating procedures, the type of OOB link and the mixture and types of connections, serial console and dedicated ethernet or virtual TCPIP connection needed.

At Cisco Live, Lantronix will showcase its OOB solutions, including:

LM80 and LM83X console servers delivering industry-leading embedded intelligence for management automation of network infrastructure with enhanced security and enterprise features.

and console servers delivering industry-leading embedded intelligence for management automation of network infrastructure with enhanced security and enterprise features. Control Center is a Web-based graphical user interface platform that delivers advanced OOB management for the LM-Series console servers, putting IT administrators in control of real-time data to easily manage, configure and control network devices and servers.

a Web-based graphical user interface platform that delivers advanced OOB management for the LM-Series console servers, putting IT administrators in control of real-time data to easily manage, configure and control network devices and servers. SLC™8000 advanced console managers provide secure access to IT equipment with RS-232 and USB console ports as well as dedicated Ethernet connections, which minimizes deployment headaches and downtime.

advanced console managers provide secure access to IT equipment with RS-232 and USB console ports as well as dedicated Ethernet connections, which minimizes deployment headaches and downtime. EMG 8500 is a small form factor console manager that provides secure access, embedded Wi-Fi® and Cellular connections.

is a small form factor console manager that provides secure access, embedded Wi-Fi® and Cellular connections. ConsoleFlow™ cloud-based centralized device management platform increases operational efficiency by providing a single pane from which to manage all deployed Lantronix edge management gateways and connected IT equipment.

cloud-based centralized device management platform increases operational efficiency by providing a single pane from which to manage all deployed Lantronix edge management gateways and connected IT equipment. Connectivity Data Services deliver secure global connectivity across 600 networks in 185 countries, including secure Site-to-Site VPN, with a single SIM card and global plan.

deliver secure global connectivity across 600 networks in 185 countries, including secure Site-to-Site VPN, with a single SIM card and global plan. LEVEL Technical Services provide dedicated technical experts to assist with unique IT and IoT solutions, delivering exceptional service and the utmost in customer satisfaction.

provide dedicated technical experts to assist with unique IT and IoT solutions, delivering exceptional service and the utmost in customer satisfaction. PREVIEWING: Spider 2 KVM Servers provide single device 0-U Keyboard Video Mouse over IP devices, perfect for datacenters and remote locations.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter , view our YouTube video library or connect with us on LinkedIn .

