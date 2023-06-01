Join the network America relies on starting at $25/line with savings on gifts for Dads and Grads - only on Verizon

NEW YORK, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: Whether it’s a new, flexible phone plan, device discounts, cool accessories or blazing-fast internet savings, Verizon’s got the goods for dads and grads this season.

For a limited time, when you bring your phones to Verizon get the new Unlimited Welcome phone plan for $25/line/month when you add four lines with Auto Pay (plus taxes and fees). 1

phone plan for $25/line/month when you add four lines with Auto Pay (plus taxes and fees). With the Unlimited Plus plan, get a three-year price guarantee,(price guarantee excludes taxes and fees), 2 Verizon Home Internet starting at $25/mo with Auto Pay, and take advantage of up to 50% off connected device plans.

Verizon Home Internet starting at $25/mo with Auto Pay, and take advantage of up to 50% off connected device plans. And of course, don’t miss out on the latest audio and gaming accessories for less than $100 including JBL Quantum 400 Gaming Headset; Google Nest Hub and more.



Why: Unleash the gifts that keep on giving with the peace of mind knowing you’re on America’s most reliable 5G network.3

How: Visit verizon.com, your local Verizon retail store , or use the My Verizon app. Snag these epic savings before they’re gone!

With myPlan you get exactly what you want. Only pay for what you need.

Customize your mobile phone plan with myPlan and make it a personalized gift to remember. Choose your Unlimited network option and your favorite content and streaming services at a price that can’t be beat. Every single perk offers savings ranging between $3 to $35 in value.

myPlan made for Dad: If Dad loves a content library chock full of incredible movies, shows and sports, match Unlimited Plus with the Disney Bundle perk that features Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu. 4 If online shopping and saving on entertainment is more Dad’s style, pair Unlimited Welcome with the Walmart+ Membership perk that also includes Paramount+. 4

If Dad loves a content library chock full of incredible movies, shows and sports, match Unlimited Plus with the Disney Bundle perk that features Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu. If online shopping and saving on entertainment is more Dad’s style, pair Unlimited Welcome with the Walmart+ Membership perk that also includes Paramount+. myPlan for the traveling grad: Consider 100 GB Mobile Hotspot or 3 TravelPass Days so they stay connected wherever they may roam. If they prefer streaming, gaming or a variety of other options, +play is your best bet.5 Choose from over 30 services such as Netflix, Paramount+, Super Duolingo, Calm and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Also, take advantage of the first time Netflix, Paramount+ and SHOWTIME have ever been offered as a bundle with exclusive savings and access only on +play .

Our favorite accessories for gifting

There are Great gifts for Dads or Grads available for less than $100. Take advantage of our latest deals including: JBL Quantum 400 Gaming Headset; Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen); Fitbit Inspire 3; UAG Civilian phone case for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more.

Visit verizon.com, your local Verizon retail store , or use the My Verizon app. Grab these deals while they last!

1 $180 promo credit per phone applied over 36 mos when you add 4 new smartphone lines with your own 4G/5G smartphone on Unlimited Welcome plan. Promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met. Limited time offer. Unlimited Welcome: $30/line for 4 lines, less $5/line discount. Max 12 lines. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Unlimited 5G / 4G LTE: For Unlimited Welcome plan, in times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. Mobile Hotspot not included on Unlimited Welcome plan. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds.

2 3-yr Price Guarantee: Applies to the then-current base monthly rate charged by Verizon for your talk, text, and data; excludes taxes, fees, surcharges, additional plan discounts or promotions, and third-party services. Price guarantee is void if any of the lines are canceled or moved to an ineligible plan. Plan perks, taxes, fees, and surcharges are subject to change.

3 Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics’ 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 2H 2021. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types, excluding C-band. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.

4 3rd party entertainment offers require a line subscribed to Unlimited Welcome or Unlimited Plus. Must be 18 yrs or older. Cancel anytime. One offer per eligible Verizon line. Add’lt terms apply. Disney Bundle includes Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (w/Ads), and ESPN+ (w/Ads). EXISTING DISNEY+, HULU OR ESPN+ subscribers: Offer will not automatically replace existing subscription(s). Managing subscriptions may be required to avoid multiple subscriptions and corresponding charges. Terms apply. +play Monthly Credit Must be Account Owner/Manager to purchase. Credit must be used within 30 days.

5 +play access included for Verizon postpaid mobile, 5G Home, and LTE Home subscribers. Exclusive savings available on select partner subscriptions. All products and services sold on +play require a separate subscription or purchase.

