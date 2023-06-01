NJIT Hires Lynn Azarchi as Associate Vice President for Finance and Treasury Management

Newark, N.J., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey Institute of Technology has hired Lynn Azarchi, who most recently directed the Office of Management and Budget in New Jersey’s Department of the Treasury, to be the principal deputy of Catherine Z. Brennan, the university’s senior vice president and chief financial officer.

As associate vice president for finance and treasury management, Azarchi will aim to preserve, strengthen and grow the university’s financial resources through strategic planning and best practices. While she’ll specifically oversee the offices of Treasury Management, Accounting and the Bursar, she’ll also be an asset across the entire Finance Division.

Azarchi had worked in the state Office of Management and Budget for 24 years, starting as a senior fiscal analyst before advancing to supervisor, manager, senior assistant director, deputy director and ultimately, acting director, in 2020. As acting director, she was responsible for all statewide budgeting, accounting, cash management and payroll. That depth of experience is exactly what Brennan had sought.

“To add someone of Lynn’s competence and caliber to the Finance Division at NJIT is significant at a time when we are trying to facilitate a future state of the division and our operations,” said Brennan. “Moreover, Lynn’s public sector experience is a great fit for New Jersey’s only public polytechnic university.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to join this innovative institution,” said Azarchi, who holds both a master’s and bachelor’s in accounting, from Rutgers University and The College of New Jersey, respectively. “Our team reflects NJIT’s forward thinking, and I am excited to support its upward trajectory.”

