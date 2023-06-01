Solera Launches Streamlined Multi-Condition Management Platform for Employers to Increase Accountability While Reducing Costs

PHOENIX, Ariz., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera Health , the premier technology platform for connecting people seamlessly and easily to health solutions that work, today announced the launch of its value-based multi-condition management platform for employers. Solera’s employer platform provides People Operations and Benefits groups with a next-generation program to evolve fragmented point solutions into a seamless, integrated resource—yielding a clinically vetted, curated network of digital and community point solutions spanning the most common and costly acute and chronic health conditions. The platform is designed to measurably improve employees’ health outcomes while saving both cost and administrative burden.



Solera’s technology matches each individual to his or her best-fit programs based on their unique preferences and health objectives. Current Solera condition categories include Diabetes Management and Prevention, Mental Health, Weight Loss, Digestive Health, Women’s Health, Musculoskeletal and several others.

Solera’s Employer Platform solves for many of the market’s most prevalent challenges, as reported in the company’s recent survey of benefits and program administrators.*

Challenge: 66% report contracting with five or more individual point solutions

Solution: Solera’s Centralized Contracting and Reporting

Solera offers a unified entry point for employees to access all point solutions offered by the employer, consolidates reporting and manages the contract, operations, billing and oversight for solutions within its offered networks.



Challenge: 52% report the cost of their point solutions is a considerable or major challenge

Solution: Solera’s Total Program Cost Reduction

Solera’s Significant cost of care savings are generated by clinical outcomes optimized by best-fit, Solera also creates significant administrative savings for employers by shouldering the administrative burden of managing multiple solutions.



Challenge: 51% indicate their point solutions often engage people that don't benefit from the program

Solution: Solera’s Personalized Navigation

Solera’s model matches each employee with their best-fit solution based on their measured acuity and unique needs—avoiding both overuse and underuse. This increases the likelihood of program adherence and positive health outcomes, while generating programmatic cost savings.



“Community and digital health offerings are core elements of employee benefits programs – and a critical part of the healthcare ecosystem,” said Mary Langowski, CEO of Solera Health. “Solera’s platform enables employers to offer those in a seamless, integrated and accountable way, while serving individuals with their best-fit solutions.”

About Solera Health

Solera is changing lives by guiding people to better health solutions that work. Solera’s value-based technology platform enables successful interventions that address the most prevalent and costly chronic conditions. Solera matches consumers to their best-fit solution within carefully curated networks of digital and community-based point solutions, and drives superior engagement and outcomes by managing performance. Solera’s technology platform serves payers and employers by streamlining, integrating, and creating accountability in the point solution ecosystem. For more information, visit www.soleranetwork.com .