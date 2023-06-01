Media Advisory: Eight New Names Being Added to Saskatchewan Monument for Victims of Impaired Driving

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families of victims killed in impaired driving crashes will be joined by the Honourable Don Morgan and representatives from police and fire services for a special ceremony of remembrance at MADD Canada’s Saskatchewan Memorial Monument this Saturday.



The Monument, located on the grounds of Saskatoon City Hall, is etched with the names of 67 people, including 8 new names added this year.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony of remembrance and the unveiling of new names on the monument.

Date & Time: Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. Location: HMCS Unicorn, 405 24 Street E, Saskatoon for remarks and Candlelight Vigil, followed by dedication ceremony at the Monument on the grounds of Saskatoon City Hall. Speakers: The Honourable Don Morgan, Government of Saskatchewan

City of Saskatoon Councillor Randy Donauer

Saskatoon Police Inspector Nolan Berg

Saskatchewan RCMP Superintendent Grant St. Germaine

Saskatoon Assistant Fire Chief Yvonne Raymer

MADD Saskatoon Chapter President Bonny Stevenson

“Our Monument ceremony and candlelight vigil honour the memories of those killed in impaired driving crashes and acknowledge the loss and grief suffered by their families,” said MADD Canada Western Region Victim Services Manager Gillian Phillips. “This is one of the most important ways MADD Canada supports victims’ families and one of the most powerful ways we can convey the impact of impaired driving to the public.”

MADD Canada has provincial Memorial Monuments in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec and is unveiling a new monument in Ontario in September. We are working towards establishing similar monuments in British Columbia and Prince Edward Island.