Peter Connolly Takes Over as Center Director and CEO of NJMEP

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the end of an era as John W. Kennedy closes this chapter of his life and retires as Center Direct and CEO of NJMEP—a position he’s held for the past 11 years. As of today, Peter Connolly will be taking the reins as NJMEP Center Director and CEO. Connolly brings a wealth of experience, as a Senior Executive with 40 years of experience in operations, business development, and general management in the Aerospace and Defense industry, on top of serving as Chairman of NJMEP’s Board of Directors for over 12 years.



Peter Connolly, CEO of NJMEP had this to share:

“Today we say goodbye to a great advocate and leader in the manufacturing industry, John W. Kennedy. His perseverance and drive have taken NJMEP to extraordinary heights and his work reaffirmed the value that New Jersey manufacturing has on the economy, workforce, and our national security.

I will be taking over as NJMEP’s Center Director and CEO. My goal will be to maintain our centers respected status in the NIST MEP National Network and continue ensuring the New Jersey manufacturing industry has a resource it can lean on—one that will support each individual business’s growth, productivity, and efficiency. It will be vital for the team and I to do all we can to maintain the momentum of visibility that the industry has received under John’s guidance, and it is my responsibility to push that to an even higher level.

I’m excited to take on this role after years of supporting this organization as Chairman of the Board of Directors. My years of experience running manufacturing companies, my time as an NJMEP client, and the incredible team here provides me with all the tools needed to ensure NJMEP and the New Jersey manufacturing industry will continue to progress and thrive.”

Peter Connolly maintains NJMEP’s commitment to current programs, especially in the areas of Workforce Development, Supply Chain resiliency and transparency, and supporting manufacturers on their journey to adopting innovative technologies. Additionally, he will renew NJMEP’s commitment to serving South Jersey-based manufacturing businesses through partnerships, new geographic-specific programs, and outreach. Connolly brings with him years of experience working with state and federal delegates and intends to bring this strength to NJMEP in order to ensure manufacturing always has a place in New Jersey by helping educate policymakers about the value of the industry and its impact on the nation.

About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $7 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth, and Workforce Development.

