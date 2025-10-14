Meet The Winners of the 2025 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day Awards

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc. (NJMEP) proudly announced the winners of the 2025 ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day Awards, revealed during a packed celebration at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey.

As the largest manufacturing networking event in the state, ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day brings together manufacturers, industry stakeholders, students, educators, and legislators for a day of recognition, inspiration, and industry advocacy. This year’s event once again raised the bar with record attendance, moderated sessions with both gubernatorial candidates, dynamic exhibits, and a keynote address by award-winning broadcaster and business leader Steve Adubato.

At the heart of the event is the annual ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day Awards Ceremony, where manufacturers of all sizes, rising stars, and industry pioneers are recognized for their outstanding contributions to New Jersey’s manufacturing economy.

This year’s award winners were unveiled in the following categories:

2025 ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day Award Winners

‘MADE in NJ’ Honor Roll

Jim Hannan, Partner – Withum

Chris Emigholz, Chief Government Affairs Officer - NJBIA

Kelly Broznya, State Director/CEO NJSBDC hosted at Rutgers Business School

Tom Bergeron, Owner, Editor - BINJE

Thomas J. Williams, Resource Manager – NIST Manufacturing Extension Program

Mark Schmit, Division Chief – NIST Manufacturing Extension Program

“These award winners represent the very best of New Jersey manufacturing,” said Peter Connolly, CEO of NJMEP. “From cutting-edge innovation to workforce excellence, each honoree reflects the resilience and leadership that keeps New Jersey’s economy moving forward.”

The award winners were selected from a competitive group of finalists, each showcasing exceptional performance in their category and a shared commitment to advancing New Jersey’s manufacturing landscape.

An Early Glimpse Into 2026

The ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day tradition will continue next October, where once again, manufacturers from across the state will have the opportunity to connect, showcase their work, and be recognized for excellence in the industry. Nominations for the 2026 awards will open in the spring, and NJMEP encourages all manufacturers—from startups to seasoned operations—to participate in the process.

A special thank-you to our Platinum Sponsors for their incredible support and commitment to New Jersey manufacturing:

About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey.

