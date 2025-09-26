Renowned Broadcaster and Business Leader Steve Adubato to Deliver Keynote at 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day 2025

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc. (NJMEP) is proud to announce that Emmy Award-winning broadcaster, author, and leadership expert Steve Adubato will deliver the keynote address at the upcoming ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day on October 3, 2025.

Recognized as New Jersey’s largest and most influential manufacturing networking event, ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day brings together manufacturers, students, industry leaders, and elected officials to celebrate the strength of the Garden State’s manufacturing sector. Adubato’s keynote will set the tone for a day focused on innovation, workforce development, and the future of industry leadership.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Steve Adubato to MADE in NJ Manufacturing Day. His commitment to shining a spotlight on New Jersey’s small businesses and the manufacturing community has been invaluable in helping people understand the impact this industry has on our state. Having Steve share his insights with us adds an incredible layer of energy and inspiration to the day, and we’re grateful for his continued support of the manufacturers who keep New Jersey strong,” Peter Connolly, CEO, NJMEP expressed.

Steve Adubato’s dynamic speaking style, thought-provoking commentary, and deep connection to both the public and private sectors make him an ideal voice to address New Jersey’s manufacturing community. His keynote will explore themes of leadership, resilience, and the vital role manufacturers play in New Jersey’s economy.

An Unmissable Moment for Manufacturers

With just one week to go before the event, momentum continues to build. This year’s program will also feature moderated addresses from both New Jersey gubernatorial candidates, award ceremonies honoring manufacturing excellence, hands-on exhibits, robotics demonstrations, and opportunities to connect with hundreds of fellow professionals and partners.

Adubato’s keynote will open the event, providing attendees with both inspiration and a call to action as the industry faces challenges and opportunities on both the state and national level.

To learn more and register for ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day, visit NJMEP.org/MFGFDay or contact events@njmep.org

About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize nearly $8 billion in value.

