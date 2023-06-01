English French

Quadient Reaches Milestone of 200 Installed Smart Locker Solutions at US Higher Education Institutions

Paris, June 1, 2023

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels and a major global parcel locker operator, announced it has reached the 200 milestone of installed smart locker solutions at higher education campuses in the USA.

Colleges and universities face an increasing challenge of managing the delivery of large volumes of packages on campus. Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers streamline the delivery process, saving higher education institutions staff time and resources while improving the overall student experience. The automated notification system alerts students and staff when packages are available for pickup, reducing the need for manual parcel tracking. Security is also improved because packages are not left unattended in common areas, reducing the risk of loss or theft.

“Many of the higher education institutions that have selected our smart lockers already knew Quadient because they were using our Mail Related Solutions,” said Benoit Berson, chief solution officer, Parcel Locker Solutions at Quadient. “Colleges and universities have large mailroom operations that manage high volumes of inbound packages and mail. Higher education customers of Quadient’s traditional mail solutions have discovered significant value in using the company’s automated parcel lockers to faster and securely manage the distribution of packages to the students.”

Quadient smart lockers are not limited to inbound parcels. The Parcel Pending CampusHub system offers a contact-free exchange point on campus for items such as event materials, bookstore merchandise, class and IT equipment, on-campus dining and moving materials. The system’s connectivity allows for full chain of custody tracking ensures accountability and transparency.

Quadient’s comprehensive portfolio of carrier-agnostic first and last-mile solutions help manage products of all types and sizes across industries. The installation of Quadient smart lockers at colleges and universities has contributed to the more than 18,500 Quadient locker installations worldwide, in industries ranging from higher education, retail, multifamily and commercial real estate and carriers.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

