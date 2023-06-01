ICG: Notification of Transactions of Directors

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (“ICG”) (the “Company”)
2 June 2023
Vesting of Share Awards/Notification of Transactions of Directors
The Company wishes to announce that the following ordinary shares of the Company vested under the terms of awards granted under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan to directors.
BENOIT DURTESTE
On 1 June 2023, the following number of ordinary shares of the Company vested under the terms of PLC Equity Awards made to Benoit Durteste under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan:
Dates of Grant: 22 May 2018, 22 May 2019, 4 June 2020
Aggregate Number of Shares Vested: 381,335
In accordance with the terms of the awards, the number above includes additional shares equivalent in value to the dividends payable on the vested shares between the date of award and the date of their transfer to the Director.
The Director met certain liabilities for income tax and national insurance contributions on the vesting of his Awards by selling the number of shares shown below in London on 1 June 2023 at a price of £13.9650 per share.
Number of Shares Sold to Cover Tax: 179,229
Total Number of Shares Received: 202,106
As a consequence of the above transaction Benoit Durteste and his connected persons retain an interest in 1,569,416 ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.54% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of the Company.
VIJAY BHARADIA
On 1 June 2023, the following number of ordinary shares of the Company vested under the terms of PLC Equity Awards made to Vijay Bharadia under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan:
Dates of Grant: 4 June 2020
Aggregate Number of Shares Vested: 26,345
In accordance with the terms of the awards, the number above includes additional shares equivalent in value to the dividends payable on the vested shares between the date of award and the date of their transfer to the Director.
The Director met certain liabilities for income tax and national insurance contributions on the vesting of his Awards by selling the number of shares shown below in London on 1 June 2023 at a price of £13.9650 per share.
Number of Shares Sold to Cover Tax: 12,383
Total Number of Shares Received: 13,962
As a consequence of the above transaction Vijay Bharadia and his connected persons retain an interest in 53,132 ordinary shares in the Company, representing less than 0.02% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of the Company.
ANTJE HENSEL-ROTH
On 1 June 2023, the following number of ordinary shares of the Company vested under the terms of Deferred Share Awards made to Antje Hensel-Roth under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan:
Dates of Grant: 4 June 2020
Aggregate Number of Shares Vested: 7,524
In accordance with the terms of the awards, the number above includes additional shares equivalent in value to the dividends payable on the vested shares between the date of award and the date of their transfer to the Director.
The Director met certain liabilities for income tax and national insurance contributions on the vesting of her Awards by selling the number of shares shown below in London on 1 June 2023 at a price of £13.9650 per share.
Number of Shares Sold to Cover Tax: 3,537
Total Number of Shares Received: 3,987
As a consequence of the above transaction Antje Hensel-Roth and her connected persons retain an interest in 14,058 ordinary shares in the Company, representing less than 0.01% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of the Company.
