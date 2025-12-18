Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BYT1DJ19
Issuer Name
ICG PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
16-Dec-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
17-Dec-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached0.0001815.9278395.92802017229215
Position of previous notification (if applicable)0.0000006.1945036.194503 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BYT1DJ19 527 0.000181
Sub Total 8.A5270.000181%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Right to Recalln/an/a1240300.042675
Physical Swaps12/02/2026n/a912640.031401
Physical Swaps10/03/2026n/a5000000.172034
Physical Call Option20/03/2026n/a2100000.072254
Sub Total 8.B1 9252940.318364%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Swaps15/12/2027n/aCash2257920.077688
Swaps03/03/2026n/aCash136260.004688
Swaps11/12/2026n/aCash1227160.042223
Swaps15/10/2027n/aCash1044320.035932
Swaps19/06/2026n/aCash749280.025780
Swaps03/08/2026n/aCash1074100.036956
Swaps15/05/2026n/aCash34540201.188417
Swaps31/12/2026n/aCash134590.004631
Swaps26/04/2027n/aCash94550.003253
Swaps01/11/2027n/aCash589880.020296
Swaps28/02/2028n/aCash332230.011431
Swaps09/02/2026n/aCash21840000.751444
Swaps10/02/2026n/aCash5150100.177198
Swaps15/04/2026n/aCash16503780.567842
Swaps20/04/2026n/aCash19547480.672566
Swaps22/01/2026n/aCash6926400.238315
Swaps06/03/2026n/aCash247270.008508
Swaps04/06/2027n/aCash611820.021051
Swaps09/03/2026n/aCash15216440.523549
Swaps16/03/2026n/aCash11117350.382512
Swaps26/01/2026n/aCash8055760.277173
Swaps30/01/2026n/aCash1765400.060742
Swaps30/04/2026n/aCash4525250.155699
Swaps18/12/2026n/aCash93400.003214
Swaps16/04/2027n/aCash1563630.053799
Swaps30/09/2026n/aCash80940.002786
Swaps08/03/2027n/aCash7608220.261775
Swaps09/09/2027n/aCash210.000007
Sub Total 8.B2 163033945.609475%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America CorporationBank of America, National Association   
Bank of America CorporationBofa Securities Europe SA   
Bank of America CorporationMerrill Lynch International 3.4734913.473491%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
17-Dec-2025
13. Place Of Completion
United Kingdom


