TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BYT1DJ19

Issuer Name

ICG PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

16-Dec-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

17-Dec-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000181 5.927839 5.928020 17229215 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.000000 6.194503 6.194503

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BYT1DJ19 527 0.000181 Sub Total 8.A 527 0.000181%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 124030 0.042675 Physical Swaps 12/02/2026 n/a 91264 0.031401 Physical Swaps 10/03/2026 n/a 500000 0.172034 Physical Call Option 20/03/2026 n/a 210000 0.072254 Sub Total 8.B1 925294 0.318364%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 15/12/2027 n/a Cash 225792 0.077688 Swaps 03/03/2026 n/a Cash 13626 0.004688 Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 122716 0.042223 Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 104432 0.035932 Swaps 19/06/2026 n/a Cash 74928 0.025780 Swaps 03/08/2026 n/a Cash 107410 0.036956 Swaps 15/05/2026 n/a Cash 3454020 1.188417 Swaps 31/12/2026 n/a Cash 13459 0.004631 Swaps 26/04/2027 n/a Cash 9455 0.003253 Swaps 01/11/2027 n/a Cash 58988 0.020296 Swaps 28/02/2028 n/a Cash 33223 0.011431 Swaps 09/02/2026 n/a Cash 2184000 0.751444 Swaps 10/02/2026 n/a Cash 515010 0.177198 Swaps 15/04/2026 n/a Cash 1650378 0.567842 Swaps 20/04/2026 n/a Cash 1954748 0.672566 Swaps 22/01/2026 n/a Cash 692640 0.238315 Swaps 06/03/2026 n/a Cash 24727 0.008508 Swaps 04/06/2027 n/a Cash 61182 0.021051 Swaps 09/03/2026 n/a Cash 1521644 0.523549 Swaps 16/03/2026 n/a Cash 1111735 0.382512 Swaps 26/01/2026 n/a Cash 805576 0.277173 Swaps 30/01/2026 n/a Cash 176540 0.060742 Swaps 30/04/2026 n/a Cash 452525 0.155699 Swaps 18/12/2026 n/a Cash 9340 0.003214 Swaps 16/04/2027 n/a Cash 156363 0.053799 Swaps 30/09/2026 n/a Cash 8094 0.002786 Swaps 08/03/2027 n/a Cash 760822 0.261775 Swaps 09/09/2027 n/a Cash 21 0.000007 Sub Total 8.B2 16303394 5.609475%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association Bank of America Corporation Bofa Securities Europe SA Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 3.473491 3.473491%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

17-Dec-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom