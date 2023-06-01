Genesis HealthCare Embraces SafelyYou as a Trusted Technology to Reduce Resident Fall Risk and Enhance Senior Living

With SafelyYou's cutting-edge AI video technology, twelve affiliated Senior Living facilities adopt innovative approach to risk reduction, resident fall prevention, and peace of mind for families

SAN FRANCISCO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafelyYou, the pioneer in empowering safer, more person-centered care through real-time AI video technology and round-the-clock remote clinical experts, is delighted to announce its collaboration with twelve Genesis-affiliated Senior Living facilities. As a trusted technology ally, SafelyYou is deploying its world-leading AI video technology within the twelve communities, revolutionizing the approach to fall risk mitigation and resident well-being.

SafelyYou's AI-enabled cameras deliver unparalleled accuracy, detecting 99.5% of observed events while care staff is immediately alerted for assistance. The clear fall videos empower care staff to assess the severity of falls and make well-informed decisions regarding the need for emergency services. Additionally, SafelyYou's clinical experts support the community's care staff in identifying the root causes of falls and implementing effective interventions to mitigate the risk of future incidents. This unique combination of cutting-edge technology and expert insights has resulted in a remarkable 40% reduction in falls and an 80% decrease in fall-related emergency room visits within communities utilizing SafelyYou.

“The adoption of SafelyYou's AI video technology in twelve of our affiliated senior living facilities reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative care solutions and prioritizing resident well-being,” states Melissa Powell, Chief Operating Officer of Genesis. “We are excited to offer this advanced technology and safety feature to the senior living residents and their families in these affiliated communities.”

"We’re honored to work with Genesis, a trailblazer in the US senior care landscape," commented George Netscher, founder and CEO of SafelyYou. "Our core mission has always been to elevate the standard of care for seniors by providing innovative solutions for fall detection and prevention. Collaborating with Genesis allows us to further that mission and continue to create safer environments that positively impact the lives of residents, families, and staff."

About SafelyYou

SafelyYou, established in 2015 through CEO George Netscher's doctoral research and inspired by his family's personal experience with Alzheimer's disease, emerged from UC Berkeley's Artificial Intelligence Research Lab, renowned as one of the world's top five AI research groups. SafelyYou's passionate mission is to empower safer, person-centered dementia care through state-of-the-art AI video technology and 24/7 remote clinical experts. The company's innovative solutions are embraced by skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities throughout North America, ranging from national organizations to regional and local providers. SafelyYou is one of the five most innovative fall technologies referenced in the Senate Falls Report (2019). https://safely-you.com/

About Genesis HealthCare

Genesis HealthCare is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, provide services to skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities. The Company also specializes in contract rehabilitation therapy, respiratory therapy, physician services, staffing services and accountable care. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.