June 1st, 2023

RCI BANQUE SUCCESSFULLY PLACED ITS SECOND GREEN BOND WITH THE ISSUANCE OF 750 MILLION EUROS FIXED RATE NOTES MATURING IN JUNE 2028

RCI Banque launched its second green bond with the issuance of a €750m 5-year bond bearing a 4.875% coupon.

The transaction attracted a strong demand above € 2.4 billion (final book at reoffer) from more than 180 investors.

The proceeds from this Green Bond will be used to finance or refinance Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and charging infrastructure.

The success of the transaction demonstrates investor’s trust in the financial strength of the company and its contribution to facilitate the transition to electric driving and help tackle climate change

About Mobilize Financial Services :

As a partner caring for all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services builds innovative financial services to create sustainable mobility for all. A subsidiary of the Renault Group whose activity started almost 100 years ago, Mobilize Financial Services is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French Bank specializing in automotive financing and services for Alliance customers and dealers. With operations in 35 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, the group financed over 1.2 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2022 and sold 3.8 million services. At end 2022, average performing assets stood at €44.7 billion in financing and pretax income at 1,050 million euros.

Since 2012, the group has rolled out a deposits collection business in several countries. At the end of December 2022, net deposits collected totaled €24.4 billion or 49% of the company's net assets.

To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services: www.mobilize-fs.com/

