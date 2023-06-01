UNCLE Credit Union Presents 2023 Board Election Results

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCLE Credit Union, serving four counties in the eastern region of the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, has re-elected four members to its Board of Directors. Peter Goldstein, Robin Morris, Mila Shapovalov, and John Stein were re-elected on April 20th, as part of UNCLE Credit Union’s Annual Meeting.



Some of the re-elected Directors have been serving as part of UNCLE Credit’s Unions Board for more than 10 years, many of which also serve on the Audit Committee for the credit union.

Given that UNCLE Credit Union’s roots began at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, it comes as no surprise that members of the Board, including Goldstein and Shapovalov, are employed by the laboratory.

“It is important to have representation from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory on our Board of Directors since we want to ensure we are meeting the needs of a large portion of our membership, while carrying out the vision that our founders had for the credit union,” says Chung Bothwell, the Chairman of the Board of Directors for UNCLE Credit Union. “We are pleased to have Peter and Mila returning in their roles on the Board for another term.”

Goldstein, who holds a Ph.D. in Physics from University of California at Santa Barbara, currently works in project management at Lawrence Livermore, and is an avid volunteer in the Livermore community working with Livermore Performing Arts, Livermore Area Recreational & Parks Department, and more.

Shapovalov brings with her an MBA from Golden Gate University, as well as her expertise in managing budgets, performance analyses, and policy compliance, all of which come in to play for her role as the credit union’s Board Treasurer.

Stein and Morris are also heavily involved within the local community outside of the credit union, a key core value for the organization. Stein has served as a City Council member and on the City of Livermore Planning Commission and has also served on the Board of Directors for the credit union for over 12 years.

Morris is connected to the community through the Livermore Police Department, serves as the Chairperson for East County Animal Shelter, and previously served as the Audit Chair for the credit union’s Audit Committee.

In addition to the re-elected officials, Chung Bothwell will continue in her role as Chairman of the Board, Neda Gray as Vice-Chair, Mila Shapovalov as Treasurer, Clay Smith as Secretary, Hugh Bussell as Audit Committee Chair, and John Freeman and Bob Corey as Audit Committee members.

About UNCLE Credit Union

Established in 1957, UNCLE Credit Union is a $734+ million financial institution serving approximately 35,000 members. The organization offers the benefits of credit union membership with a full array of financial services to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, or Stanislaus counties. UNCLE has been recognized by both its industry and the communities in its field of membership for excellence in service, culture, financial performance, growth philanthropy, and community engagement. To learn more, visit www.unclecu.org.

CONTACT: Michele Milz

925.724.2188

mmilz@unclecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bef6484-67ef-40b6-8e4b-a315c50017d1