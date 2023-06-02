2 June 2023

Announcement no. 33

Inside information

Settlement - purchase of shares

In connection with completion of Pharma Equity Group A/S' (the "Company") purchase of Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S ("Reponex"), the new shares issued to former larger shareholders in Reponex were subject to a lock-up undertaking (the "Lock-Up Undertaking").

As a shareholder by mistake, and without having obtained consent from the Company, has divested shares in the Company in violation of the Lock-Up Undertaking, such shareholder has, as a consequence, undertaken towards the Company and the Company's board of directors to buy back in the market minimum 6,795,163 shares (with a nominal value of DKK 1.0 each). The share purchase shall be completed no later than on 21 June 2023.

Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: 40 22 21 14

Peter M. Eriksen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: 51 99 66 00.