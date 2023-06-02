Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company developing MasterKey therapies designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting families of oncogenic driver mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, David M. Epstein, Ph.D., will present an overview of the Company’s MasterKey programs, including BDTX-1535 and BDTX-4933, at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 12:45 p.m. ET in New York, NY.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the investors relations section of the Company’s website at: www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available and archived for 90 days following the event.

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company focused on the development of MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in clinically validated targets. Black Diamond leverages a deep understanding of cancer genetics and onco-protein structure and function, to discover and develop innovative MasterKey therapies. The Company’s MasterKey therapies are designed to overcome resistance, minimize on-target, wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to address significant unmet medical needs of patients with genetically defined cancers. The Company is advancing a robust pipeline with lead clinical-stage program BDTX-1535, targeting MasterKey mutations in both EGFR mutant-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), and BDTX-4933, a program targeting RAF MasterKey mutations in solid tumors, as well as discovery-stage research programs. The Company’s proprietary Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology, or MAP drug discovery engine, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing tumor data and validate MasterKey mutations.

