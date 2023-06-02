Huntress Wins 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Award

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Intelligence Group announced that Huntress has won the 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Threat Detection category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep data and electronic assets safe amidst growing threats from hackers.

The Huntress Managed Security Platform combines automated threat detection technology with human ThreatOps experts to monitor attack surfaces, detect vulnerabilities and exploits, protect infrastructure and provide fast remediation. With approximately 61% of mid-sized organizations lacking in-house cybersecurity experts and nearly half lacking an effective incident response plan, the Huntress Managed Security Platform is helping underserved SMBs protect their business assets.

“We’re honored to have earned a 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Award for threat detection,” said Kyle Hanslovan, Co-Founder and CEO of Huntress. “It’s been our mission since day one to provide affordable, effective cybersecurity protection for the businesses who need it most - SMBs. We aim to become SMBs’ greatest ally and hackers’ greatest enemy. And so far, that mindset is resonating. The proof is in the numbers, and we’re not letting up any time soon.”

This award win comes off the heels of Huntress raising $60M in Series C funding . Additional highlights from the past 24 months include:

Doubling annual revenue growth in 2021 and again in 2022

Growing from 1,500 partners and 25,000 customers to more than 4,000 partners and nearly 100,000 customers

Announcing that Huntress now protects more than 2 million endpoints

Launching a new managed detection and response solution for Microsoft 365 that protects email mailboxes from identity compromise by detecting and responding to suspicious user activity, permission changes, anomalous access behavior, and other deviations from security best practices

in 2021 and security training awareness platform in 2022 Increasing the firm’s workforce by nearly 110 percent since 2021

“We are so proud to name Huntress as a winner in the 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Huntress are critical to providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”

For information about Huntress, please visit https://www.huntress.com/ . For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/fortress-cybersecurity-award .



About Huntress

In 2015, a group of former NSA operators set out to show small and mid-size businesses (SMBs) how to protect themselves from threats to their businesses and assets. Since then, Huntress and its team of nearly 300, which includes talented threat operators and technologists, has emerged as the leading provider of cybersecurity solutions for SMBs, working with more than 4,000 partners and nearly 100,000 customers to protect more than 2 million endpoints.

Delivering instant time-to-value, fully-managed threat detection, response, and security awareness capabilities previously accessible only to enterprise-class organizations, Huntress is how SMBs protect themselves from the myriad threats faced by their companies. Recent research shows that an estimated 61 percent of SMBs lack in-house cybersecurity expertise, and Huntress addresses that gap with easy-to-configure and deploy solutions that defend on day one, backed by a team of 24/7 threat operators that deliver best-in-class response and analytic capabilities.

To learn more about why companies trust Huntress to defend them, visit https://www.huntress.com/ and follow https://www.linkedin.com/company/huntress-labs/ .

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

