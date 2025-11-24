Huntress Ranked 149 Fastest Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Fast 500™

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress announced it has ranked 149 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a prestigious ranking of the 500 fastest-growing companies in North America across technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors. Huntress’ significant revenue growth over the past three years has solidified its position as a company of consequence in the cybersecurity industry.

"Cybersecurity cannot be a luxury reserved for the Fortune 1000; it must be accessible to businesses of ALL sizes," said Kyle Hanslovan, CEO of Huntress. "As I appreciate this amazing recognition from Deloitte, I also cannot ignore how cybercrime outpaces the revenue growth of all Fast 500 companies—and Huntress must move faster to secure our global economy.”

Huntress' growth to date has been fueled not only by its unwavering mission to democratize cybersecurity but by its unmatched partnerships with internal security teams and MSP allies, aggressive solution expansion, and its elite team of researchers and analysts that make up its AI-assisted, 24/7 SOC. Purpose-built from the ground up, Huntress' expanded product stack includes Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools and Security Awareness Training (SAT). To rival the pace of the cybercriminals it hunts, the company expects 2026 to include a dramatic acceleration of R&D with new Endpoint and Identity Security Posture Management offerings, M&A, such as its recent acquisition of Inside Agent , and rapid expansion of GTM partnerships alongside Microsoft, Sherweb, and other global VARs and Distributors.

"Innovation, transformation, and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media, and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice.

Additional Resources:

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Huntress

Huntress is a global cybersecurity company on a mission to make enterprise-grade products accessible to all businesses. Purpose-built from the ground up, Huntress' technology is specifically designed to continuously address the unique needs of security and IT teams of all sizes. From Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools and Security Awareness Training (SAT), the platform provides targeted protection for endpoints, identities, data, and employees, delivering trusted outcomes and valuable peace of mind. Its 24/7, AI-assisted Security Operations Center (SOC) is powered by a team of world-renowned engineers, researchers, and security analysts, dedicated to stopping cyber threats before they can cause harm. Huntress is often the first to respond to major hacks and incidents, with its expert security team sharing real-time tradecraft analysis and actionable advisories with the community. Currently safeguarding over 4 million endpoints and 8 million identities across more than 200k organizations, Huntress empowers internal security and IT teams and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) worldwide to protect their businesses with enterprise-grade, accessible security products.



As long as hackers keep hacking, Huntress keeps hunting. Join the hunt at www.huntress.com and follow us on X , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .