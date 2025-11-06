Huntress Named Inc. Power Partner for Third Consecutive Year

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, Huntress has been honored as an Inc. Power Partner, recognizing its commitment to making enterprise-grade cybersecurity accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Each year, Inc. scours thousands of entries to create its annual list of high-caliber companies. Previous winners sitting alongside Huntress include Intuit, Workday, and Bill.com , all dedicated to providing organizations with the tools and resources they need to run, grow, and protect their businesses. Huntress credits this three-peat win to its rapid growth in successfully protecting more than 200k businesses of all sizes with enterprise-grade, accessible technology; its 24/7 AI-assisted security operations center (SOC) that delivers peace of mind; and a 98.8% average customer satisfaction score.

"We’re incredibly proud of this three-peat win, but what truly drives us is our mission. Our Founders started Huntress because they believe every organization, no matter the size, deserves access to enterprise-grade defense. For our team, it’s personal. We are fighting alongside IT teams every day to make cybersecurity feel less like a burden and give organizations peace of mind. That passion is what allows us to deliver the outcomes that truly matter: trust, safety, and a real chance to beat the hackers, said Liz Kokoska, CMO of Huntress."

Huntress’ award-winning, purpose-built products — including endpoint detection and response (EDR), identity threat detection and response (ITDR), security awareness training (SAT), and security information and event management (SIEM) solutions — provide comprehensive protection for endpoints, identities, data, and employees. Coupled with its 24/7, AI-assisted SOC, Huntress delivers enterprise-grade cybersecurity to the masses and empowers businesses to stay ahead of new shady tactics and crush hackers.

“The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.’s mission, and it’s a true honor to celebrate this year’s Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Whether they’re coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren’t simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed.”

About Huntress

Huntress is a global cybersecurity company on a mission to make enterprise-grade products accessible to all businesses. Purpose-built from the ground up, Huntress' technology is specifically designed to continuously address the unique needs of security and IT teams of all sizes. From Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools and Security Awareness Training (SAT), the platform provides targeted protection for endpoints, identities, data, and employees, delivering trusted outcomes and valuable peace of mind.



Its 24/7, AI-assisted Security Operations Center (SOC) is powered by a team of world-renowned engineers, researchers, and security analysts, dedicated to stopping cyber threats before they can cause harm. Huntress is often the first to respond to major hacks and incidents, with its expert security team sharing real-time tradecraft analysis and actionable advisories with the community.

Currently safeguarding over 4 million endpoints and 8 million identities across more than 200k organizations, Huntress empowers internal security and IT teams and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) worldwide to protect their businesses with enterprise-grade, accessible security products.



As long as hackers keep hacking, Huntress keeps hunting. Join the hunt at www.huntress.com and follow us on X , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .