Vaisala Oyj: SHARE REPURCHASE 2.6.2023

Vantaa, FINLAND

VAISALA CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2.6.2023
   
   
VAISALA CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 2.6.2023 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date          2.6.2023 
Bourse trade        Buy 
Share                 VAIAS 
Amount            1 000Shares
Average price/ share   44,0726EUR
Total cost           44 072,60EUR
   
   
Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 171 216 shares
including the shares repurchased on 2.6.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Vaisala Corporation  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi          Sami Huttunen 
   
   
   
Additional information   
Paula Liimatta  
tel +358 9 8949 2020,   
ir@vaisala.com  
   
   
www.vaisala.com  
   
   
   

