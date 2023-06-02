Vaisala Oyj: SHARE REPURCHASE 2.6.2023

|VAISALA CORPORATION
|STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2.6.2023
|VAISALA CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 2.6.2023
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|2.6.2023
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|VAIAS
|Amount
|1 000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|44,0726
|EUR
|Total cost
|44 072,60
|EUR
|Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 171 216 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 2.6.2023
|On behalf of Vaisala Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
