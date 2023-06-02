Shareholder Loyalty Platform TiiCKER Announced as Title Sponsor of Detroit Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) Grand Prix

DETROIT, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiiCKER®, the world’s first verified shareholder loyalty and engagement platform, today proudly announced its role as title sponsor of the first-ever XFC Grand Prix™. The event will commence tonight, June 2, at the Wayne State Fieldhouse in downtown Detroit.



The announcement is just the latest component of TiiCKER’s multi-year media and events sponsorship of Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.

Taking place in conjunction with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix in Detroit, the XFC Grand Prix is a professional MMA fight that will feature Muhammed “Muscle” DeReese versus Bobby “The Freak” Brents in the main heavyweight event, followed by Oliver “Warrior of God” Murad and Guilherme Faria fighting in the main featherweight event.

“We are excited to be the title sponsor of XFC’s new platform, the XFC Grand Prix, that brings racing and MMA fans together in the same way that TiiCKER unites consumers and shareholders,” said Sarah Smith, Chief Growth Officer at TiiCKER. “TiiCKER continues to lean into sports marketing and the overlapping loyalty of fans and shareholders, since fans are invested in their favorite teams and athletes, just as retail shareholders are loyal to the brands they own. This partnership follows our quest to make every consumer, every fan, an investor.”

Founded in July 2020, with its iOS app launch taking place just four months later, TiiCKER partners with major brands and public companies to offer the world’s first platform for verified stock perks and engagement of America’s more than 130 million retail shareholders. Through unique access to perks, commission-free trading and brand insights, TiiCKER creates both an empowering community for investors to engage with the brands they own and love, and establishes a new industry found in shareholder loyalty.

“We are thrilled to be able to build on our outstanding partnership with TiiCKER via the launch of the Detroit XFC Grand Prix,” said Doug Kuiper, Chief Operating Officer of XFC. “This is a significant moment for XFC and, thanks to TiiCKER’s unwavering support and innovative approach to fan engagement, the event will undoubtedly pack a punch in Motor City this weekend. We look forward to witnessing an exciting competition that I know will showcase the immense talent within the XFC community.”

“The XFC event adds another exciting facet to the weekend, and for fans, it's going to be an amazing three days in Detroit,” said Bud Denker, President of Penske Corporation (Tii:PAG) and Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.





To learn more about TiiCKER, visit www.tiicker.com. For more information the XFC Grand Prix and the complete fight card, visit www.xfcfight.com.

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, fintech TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's more than 130 million retail investors and fans of publicly traded brands, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, custom articles and content, and TiiCKERPerks from its marketing partners. For its brands and public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets shareholder loyalty programs, verifying their ownership to help companies engage and reward their consumers and owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™.

