Certara to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that Company management will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.



Company management will present at 1:30PM ET on Wednesday, June 7th, 2023.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Certara’s investor relations website at https://ir.certara.com and will be available for replay for at least 90 days thereafter.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,000 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and regulatory agencies across 62 countries.

Investor Relations Contact:

David Deuchler

Gilmartin Group

ir@certara.com

Media Contact:

Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com



