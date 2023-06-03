CARIBBEAN AIRLINES LAUNCHES ITS SUSTAINABILITY PROGRAMME

Piarco, June 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribbean Airlines, the leading carrier in the region, announces the launch of its Sustainability Programme in line with the principles of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) guidelines.

The airline understands the importance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and continues to make progress in reducing CO2 emissions, aligning with Trinidad and Tobago's commitment to the Paris Agreement's goals for achievement by 2030. Through the efforts of the Fuel Management Committee, the company achieved its 2% reduction goal in the past year, thanks to the advanced and fuel-efficient 737-8 jet fleet and other proactive initiatives. Additionally, the company is fully compliant with the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Carbon Offsetting Scheme in Aviation (CORSIA) by consistently submitting verified CO2 Emission Reports within the annual deadline.

Furthermore, Caribbean Airlines proudly boasts a diverse workforce across its network. With over 50% of its team being female and 30% occupying senior managerial positions, the company demonstrates its commitment to gender equality and inclusivity.

The company has also streamlined its corporate social responsibility initiatives around the three pillars of Education, Community, and Wellness, under the themes Caribbean Careers, Caribbean Community, and Caribbean Medical Travel.

Under "Caribbean Careers," the airline focuses on inspiring and educating students about the diverse career opportunities within the aviation industry. Dedicated employees from Caribbean Airlines volunteer their time to visit schools, sharing their experiences and motivating young minds to pursue their dreams with passion and purpose.

Through the Caribbean Community pillar, Caribbean Airlines has partnered with numerous registered Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to support outreach programs that provide relief to the disadvantaged and assist at-risk groups in society. Under the Caribbean Medical Travel pillar, the company works in collaboration with accredited non-profit organizations and healthcare professionals to facilitate medical missions across the region.

"As a responsible corporate citizen, Caribbean Airlines is dedicated to investing in the destinations we serve, positively impacting the lives of people throughout the region," said Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines. "The launch of our Sustainability Program symbolizes our commitment to making a difference and ensuring that our efforts are easily recognizable as belonging to the Caribbean Airlines brand."

To provide a central platform for the Sustainability Programme, Caribbean Airlines has launched a dedicated website at cs.caribbean-airlines.com. The website highlights the various initiatives and projects undertaken by the company to promote sustainability.

Caribbean Airlines remains dedicated to creating a sustainable future while delivering exceptional service to its customers. Through its Sustainability Programme, the airline is actively contributing to inspiring future generations, supporting the betterment of the Caribbean region, and the communities it serves.

