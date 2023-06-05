AS PRFoods Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report 3d Quarter and 9 months 2022/23

English Estonian

Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2022/2023 financial year





PRFoods continues to operate now as Estonian-British group, having two productions facilities in Estonia and United Kingdom respectively. Fish farming operations are taking place only in Estonia, with further capacity expansions planned.

Q3 and 9 months results show that downsizing operations was risky but proven right, as our profitability has substantially improved. EBITDA from operations improved from -1,1 meur year ago to 0,04 meur. Operating results was near zero when last year it was still -1,4 meur. We finished quarter with small profit compared to -4,5 meur loss last year (due to divestments).

On 9 months basis our EBITDA from operations improved from -2,3 meur to 200,000 eur positive result, , while our sales were down 57%. Gross profit improved by 23% in absolute terms, which is very remarkable result.

We finished 9 months with 800,000 eur profit compared to -6,6 million lass last year (incl one -off effect of divestments)

While our products are in strong demand, the overall price increases have negative effect on purchase frequency. High inflation and high food prices persist, making consumption growth unlikely. Also high leverage of the group straddles the company with extreme cash flow management challenges.

We believe with new farming licences we can re-establish PRFoods as regional leader in fish farming and processing. 2024 we see significant growth in sales to Finland and elsewhere in the region.

Challenges remain, as for entire food processing sector, but I am very pleased with personal commitment and professionalism in our operating companies, John Ross Jr. and Saare Kala. Their effort has put the company on new lease of life.

KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR

unless indicated otherwise 3Q 2022/2023 2021/2022 3Q 2021/2022 2020/2021 Sales 3,7 42,1 7,4 58,7 Gross profit 1,1 3,1 -0,3 5 EBITDA from operations 0,0 -1,7 -1,1 -1,2 EBITDA 0,2 -2,1 -0,9 -1,3 EBIT -0,1 -4,2 -1,4 -3,9 EBT 0,1 -8,2 -4,5 -5 Net profit (loss) 0,1 -8,2 -4,5 -5,2 Gross margin 28,7% 7,4% -4,3% 8,50% Operational EBITDA margin 10% -4,1% -15,5% -2,1% EBITDA margin 5,7% -5,1% -12,2% -2,1% EBIT margin -1,9% -9,9% -19,2% -6,6% EBT margin 2,7% -19,5% -63,7% -8,5% Net margin 2,8% -19,4% -61,1% -8,8% Operating expense ratio -37,1% -17,1% -15,6% 16,1%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR

unless indicated otherwise 31.03.2023 30.06.2022 31.03.2022 30.06.2021 Net debt 16,58 24,7 23,9 20,9 Equity 7,8 8,1 10,1 15,8 Working capital 0,8 -3,2 -2,9 -2,9 Assets 29,8 38,9 40 55,3 Liquidity ratio 1,0x 0,7x 1,0x 0,9x Equity ratio 26,0% 20,7% 25,3% 28,6% Gearing ratio 68,1% 75,4% 70,2 56,9% Debt to total assets 0,8x 0,8x 0,8x 0,7x Net debt to operating EBITDA 21,4x -14,5x 21,4x -16,9x ROE 1,3% -68,5% -34,8% -28,7% ROA 0,3% -17,3% -9,4% -9,1%

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

EUR '000 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 30.06.2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 457 119 110 Receivables and prepayments 3 093 3 669 2 567 Inventories 1 785 2 661 2 196 Biological assets - 2 313 3 003 Total current assets 5 336 8 762 7 876 Deferred tax assets - 97 93 Long-term financial investments 304 230 229 Tangible assets 6 766 9 017 8 882 Intangible assets 17 401 21 942 21 837 Total non-current assets 24 471 31 286 31 041 TOTAL ASSETS 29 806 40 048 38 917 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Interest-bearing liabilities 1 450 7 484 7 094 Payables and prepayments 3 055 4 004 3 978 Government grants - 152 - Total current liabilities 4 505 11 640 11 073 Interest-bearing liabilities 15 585 16 523 17 725 Payables and prepayments - - 204 Deferred tax liabilities 1 645 1 536 1 599 Government grants 321 226 265 Total non-current liabilities 17 551 18 285 19 792 TOTAL LIABILITIES 22 056 29 925 30 865 Share capital 7 737 7 737 7 737 Share premium 14 007 14 007 14 007 Treasury shares - 390 - 390 - 390 Statutory capital reserve 51 51 51 Currency translation differences 261 815 839 Retained profit (loss) - 14 162 - 11 819 - 14 391 Equity attributable to parent 7 504 10 401 7 853 Non-controlling interest 246 - 278 199 TOTAL EQUITY 7 750 10 123 8 052 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 29 806 40 048 38 917

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income

EUR '000 3Q 2022/2023 3Q 2021/2022 9m 2022/2023 9m 2021/2022 Revenue 3 675 7 379 15 585 36 878 Cost of goods sold -2 619 -7 698 -12 404 -34 270 Gross profit 1 056 -319 3 181 2 608 Operating expenses -1 362 -1 149 -3 855 -5 853 Selling and distribution expenses -621 -964 - 1 935 -4 213 Administrative expenses -741 -185 -1 920 -1 640 Other income / expense 66 -198 -2 -136 Fair value adjustment on biological assets 170 246 0 314 Operating profit (loss) -71 -1 420 -677 -3 067 Financial income / expenses 171 -3 283 1 619 -3 651 Profit (Loss) before tax 101 -4 703 942 -6 718 Income tax 2 192 -106 83 Net profit (loss) for the period 103 -4 511 836 -6 635 Net profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company 153 -4 481 821 -6 641 Non-controlling interests -51 -30 15 6 Total net profit (loss) for the period 102 -4 511 836 -6 635 Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences -133 -140 -578 132 Total comprehensive income (expense) -31 -4 651 258 -6 503 Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company 20 -4 621 243 -6 509 Non-controlling interests -51 -30 15 6 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period -31 -4 651 258 -6 503 Profit (Loss) per share (EUR) 0.00 -0.12 0.02 -0.17 Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR) 0.00 -0.10 0.02 -0.15

