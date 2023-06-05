AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for May 2023

In May 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 469,878 passengers, which is a 3.3% decrease compared to May 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 23.1% to 29,678 units and the number of passenger vehicles by 0.1% to 72,969 units year-on-year.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for May 2023 were the following:

May 2023 May 2022 Change Passengers 469,878 485,741 -3.3% Finland-Sweden 124,647 152,566 -18.3% Estonia-Finland 292,494 293,895 -0.5% Estonia-Sweden 52,737 39,280 34.3% Cargo Units 29,678 38,594 -23.1% Finland-Sweden 3,805 6,770 -43.8% Estonia-Finland 21,060 27,396 -23.1% Estonia-Sweden 4,813 4,428 8.7% Passenger Vehicles 72,969 73,059 -0.1% Finland-Sweden 5,938 8,423 -29.5% Estonia-Finland 64,823 61,953 4.6% Estonia-Sweden 2,208 2,683 -17.7%

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The May Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär/Turku-Stockholm routes. The cruise ferry Galaxy I (formerly Galaxy) stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The May Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar. The shuttle ferry Star, which operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route until 1 May 2023, is on long-term charter since 5 May 2023 providing transport services between Ireland, the United Kingdom and France under the Oscar Wilde name. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The May Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route.

OTHER EVENTS

In May 2023, the charter agreement was signed based on which the cruise ferry Silja Europa will continue providing services in Netherlands until December 2023.

Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Coordinator

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail: anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Attachment