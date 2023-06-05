New CEO of AKROPOLIS GROUP appointed

English Lithuanian

Nerijus Maknevičius is appointed as the CEO and elected as the Chairman of the board of AKROPOLIS GROUP, JSC the leading shopping and entertainment centre development and management company in the Baltics. N. Maknevičius will also continue working at his current position of CEO of real estate development company GALIO GROUP, JSC.



N. Maknevičius has been working in VP Group companies since 2015 – during recent one and a half year he has been heading the real estate development company Galio Group, previously he worked as the CEO and Head of Legal of Vilniaus Prekyba, as well as Managing director of Metodika B.V.. N. Maknevičius holds Master of Law degree from Vilnius University.

“I appreciate the trust expressed towards me to take over the CEO position at Akropolis Group. It is great, that there is a strong and ambitious team gathered in the company, with whom we will continue to focus on further strengthening the positions of the Akropolis shopping centres“ – says N. Maknevičius.

Simultaneously with N. Maknevičius company’s CFO Gabrielė Saponaitė, who has started to work in the company in 2017, was also elected as a member of the board of Akropolis Group. Currently Akropolis Group board consists of - Nerijus Maknevičius (chairman), Jurgita Žagunytė-Genevičienė, Gabrielė Saponaitė.

Manfredas Dargužis, former CEO and Chairman of the board of Akropolis Group, is appointed as the CEO and elected as the Chairman of the board at of Maxima Grupė.

Akropolis Group holds companies providing shopping centres development and management services in Lithuania and Latvia. In Lithuania, Akropolis Group manages shopping and entertainment centres Akropolis in Vilnius, Klaipėda and Šiauliai, whereas in Latvia – Akropole Riga and Akropole Alfa.

Akropolis Group is owned by Vilniaus Prekyba group of companies, which is one of the biggest commercial companies in the Baltic States and the Central and Eastern European region.









