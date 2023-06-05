MAXIMA GRUPĖ companies has a new management team

English Lithuanian

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB announces appointment of new general managers for MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB and MAXIMA LT, UAB. Effective June 5th, Manfredas Dargužis becomes the new CEO of MAXIMA GRUPĖ, and Jolanta Bivainytė assumes the role of CEO for MAXIMA LT.



Manfredas Dargužis, formerly the CEO of AKROPOLIS GROUP, has been appointed as the CEO of MAXIMA GRUPĖ and has also been elected Chairman of the Management Board. Starting from June 5th, Manfredas Dargužis takes over the management of MAXIMA GRUPĖ from Agnė Voverė, who has been appointed as the Head of the Baltic region, with responsibility for the "Maxima" retail chains and e-commerce in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Agnė Voverė will also continue to serve as a member of the Management Board. The renewed Management Board of MAXIMA GRUPĖ will include Manfredas Dargužis, Agnė Voverė, Lauryna Šaltinė, Jolanta Bivainytė, Karolina Zygmantaitė, Arūnas Zimnickas, and Petar Petrov Pavlov. Before appointment to new position, M. Dargužis had resigned from the Supervisory Board of MAXIMA GRUPĖ, and Jurgita Šlekytė, a member of the board of Metodika B.V., the ultimate controlling company of MAXIMA GRUPĖ, will replace him.

Commenting on the changes, Manfredas Dargužis emphasizes that taking on the role of CEO of MAXIMA GRUPĖ is a significant professional challenge. He states, "MAXIMA GRUPĖ manages multiple retail chains operating in the Baltic States, Poland, and Bulgaria, as well as e-commerce businesses. Therefore, the scope of management is extensive. I am grateful for the trust and the opportunity to apply my knowledge to strengthen “Maxima” retail chain in the Baltic States, as well as expand our activities in the Polish and Bulgarian markets."

Jolanta Bivainytė, who has served as the Head of Vilniaus Prekyba for the past year, has been appointed as the CEO of MAXIMA LT, UAB and has been elected as the Chairwoman of the Management Board. J. Bivainytė is returning to MAXIMA LT as the CEO, having previously managed the company from 2019 to 2022. Tomas Rupšys, who held the position of CEO of MAXIMA LT since 2022, resigned from the Board of MAXIMA GRUPĖ and will pursue a career outside the company.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ operates the MAXIMA (in the Baltics), STOKROTKA (in Poland), T-MARKET (in Bulgaria), and BARBORA, an online grocery store operating in the Baltics and Poland.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ is part of the Vilniaus prekyba group of companies. Vilniaus prekyba, through other subsidiaries, manages investments in retail and pharmacy chains and real estate development, and rental companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland, and Bulgaria.

