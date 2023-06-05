Press release, Helsinki, 5 June 2023 at 12 PM (EEST)



Nexstim Receives an NBS System Order from a Finnish Hospital

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order for an NBS 5 system from a hospital in Finland.

The customer is an experienced user of TMS, now acquiring a new NBS 5 (Navigated Brain Stimulation) system with therapy capabilities. Nexstim’s NBS system can be used, for example, in planning neurosurgery or radiation therapy after a patient has had a diagnosis of a brain tumor or other disorder. This specific NBS system also includes the software of an NBT® system, allowing the system to also be used for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain. The NBS system is CE marked for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “rTMS treatments with our systems have become a common form of therapeutic treatment at many Finnish Hospitals and also a few private clinics in Finland. We are happy to see experienced TMS user expanding their capacity to also include diagnostic applications with the NBS 5 system.”

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

