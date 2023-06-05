Avoid a Noisy Start to Summer: Allstate Data Shows Automotive Catalytic Converter Theft Rose 60% Last Year

English French

MARKHAM, Ontario, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As many families prepare for the end of the school year, a dramatically rising trend in automotive component theft could throw a wrench into vacation travel plans. Allstate Insurance Company of Canada (“Allstate”) has released data showing that insurance claims submitted in 2022 for the theft of catalytic converters, an exhaust emissions control device, rose by 60% over the previous year. Further, the volume of claims for this type of theft increased by an incredible 1,710% since 2018.



The Allstate claims data also shows the average payout to repair a vehicle with a missing catalytic converter was approximately $2,900 in 2022, an amount that rose 21% over the previous year and is up 81% from 2020. An important component to a modern vehicle’s exhaust system, arranging the replacement of the catalytic converter could mean disrupting plans to drive for a weekend getaway, catch a vacation flight or visit family and friends this summer.

Theft of this vehicle part has spread across the country because catalytic converters often use rare or precious metals like palladium, rhodium and platinum in the treatment of exhaust gases. Since the metals are valuable on the resale market, the items are often stolen.

It can be difficult for drivers to notice if their catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle, until they start it up. As an exhaust system helps control engine noise, the vehicle will sound considerably louder both when the engine is turned on and when accelerating. Drivers may also notice a more intense smell of exhaust.

“Any gasoline-powered vehicle, including pickup trucks, SUVs and luxury cars, regardless of the brand or manufacturer, can be targeted. It can also be hard to know the catalytic converter is missing until you turn the ignition on, and your car begins making very loud noises,” says Gene Myles, Agency Manager, Allstate. “With the right tools, an individual can steal a catalytic converter in a matter of minutes, but there are a number of steps vehicle owners can take to reduce the risk of this type of theft.”

Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Advice

With warmer temperatures in the spring and summer, some people may leave their car parked outside of the garage more frequently. By being aware of this trend, Canadians can take proactive measures to protect their vehicles and reduce the risk of becoming victims of this crime.

Here are some tips that could help prevent catalytic converter theft:

Hire a mechanic to apply theft prevention measures, such as a cage or protective plate over the catalytic converter.

Contact a professional to etch the unique vehicle identification number (VIN) on major parts of the car, which can help reduce the risk of theft or aid in recovery if found by authorities.

Add video surveillance to the area where you park your vehicle.

Park in well-lit areas, or park the vehicle inside in a garage.

If possible, adjust the security system of your car to activate from vibrations.



For more catalytic converter theft prevention advice, go to the GOOD HANDS® blog at https://blog.allstate.ca/protect-your-vehicle-against-catalytic-converter-theft

