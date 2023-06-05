Sophos Again Named a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Network Firewalls

Only Vendor Named Customers’ Choice for Network Firewalls and Endpoint Protection Platforms



Further Named the Only Customers’ Choice for Network Firewalls

Public Sector, Gov’t and Edu Segments, Among Other Distinctions

OXFORD, U.K., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today announced it has once again been named a Customers’ Choice in the May 2023 Gartner Voice of the Customer for Network Firewalls report. Sophos is recognized as a Customers’ Choice for the second consecutive year, receiving an overall vendor rating of 4.7 out of 5 across 462 verified customer reviews, as of March 31, 2023.

Sophos is the only vendor named a Customers’ Choice for both network firewalls and endpoint protection platforms (EPP). In the new report, Sophos is the only Customers’ Choice for Network Firewalls Public Sector, Gov’t and Edu, receiving further Customers’ Choice distinctions across Midsize Enterprise; Manufacturing; Finance; North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia/Pacific market segments.

“This customer recognition is, in our opinion, validation that Sophos Firewall leads the industry in providing industry-best protection and performance, easy management, and a fully integrated ecosystem of complimentary solutions and services,” said Raja Patel, senior vice president of products at Sophos. “In today’s economy, organizations are looking for improved value from their cybersecurity investments and they’re prioritizing solutions that enable them to simplify operations and scale growth, and Sophos Firewall does exactly that.”

What reviewers say about Sophos Firewall:

Sophos Firewall delivers unrivaled performance and advanced protection against ransomware and other cyberthreats. Recently introduced XGS 7500 and 8500 models meet the needs of the largest enterprises and campus deployments with industry-best modular connectivity; highly scalable SD-WAN features; trusted traffic and application acceleration; high performance Transport Layer Security (TLS) inspection; enterprise-grade, high-availability and redundancy capabilities; and more.

Sophos Firewall is part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which integrates Sophos’ entire portfolio of products, services and Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence for faster and more contextual and synchronized detection, protection and response. It is easily managed in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform alongside other solutions, where users can oversee installations, respond to alerts, and track licenses and upcoming renewal dates via a single, intuitive interface.

In this Gartner report, vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews during the specified 18-month submission period are included. Reviews from vendor partners or end users of companies with less than $50M in revenue are excluded.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Network Firewalls, By Peer Contributors, 31 May 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader and innovator of advanced cybersecurity solutions, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies that help organizations defeat cyberattacks. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 500,000 organizations and more than 100 million users globally from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos’ services and products connect through its cloud-based Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully-managed, turnkey security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos’ security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos’ services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.