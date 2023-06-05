Gordon Brothers Appoints Peter B. York as Senior Advisor to the Executive Team

Boston, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory and investment firm, has appointed Peter B. York as Senior Advisor to support the executive team with the firm’s growth and expansion plans.

York will leverage his experience in asset-based lending (ABL), capital markets and secured lending to provide advice and counsel to the business, assist with evaluating capital deployment for Gordon Brothers’ global lending practice, and give strategic and tactical advice on the structuring of loan products. He will also assist in the expansion into additional industries and geographies and support the deployment of the firm’s data strategy.

York brings more than 30 years of secured ABL experience to Gordon Brothers and recently served as the head of originations and structuring within JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s global ABL practice. His deep expertise includes large multibank syndicated financing, cross-border structuring, leveraged buyout finance, and bankruptcy and debtor-in-possession financing.

Additionally, York is an adjunct professor of finance at The Ohio State University teaching corporate restructuring and bankruptcy; capital markets; and advanced topics in corporate finance. York is the immediate past president of Secured Finance Network (SFNet) and currently serves as the research chair for the SFNet Foundation.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Peter’s expertise and credentials join us as we continue to deepen our ability to serve clients,” said Norma Kuntz, Chief Executive Officer of Gordon Brothers. “His depth and breadth of experience and his strong reputation as a creative problem solver makes him a great addition to our firm.”

“I’m excited to be joining Gordon Brothers as a senior advisor,” said York. “Gordon Brothers is on a path of unprecedented growth, and I’m looking forward to working with the executive team to assist in the execution of their strategy.”

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

