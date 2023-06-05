GXO Advances Its Ranking Among Fortune 500 Companies

GREENWICH, Conn., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has moved up on the list of Fortune 500 companies, where it appeared last year for the first time since becoming a standalone company in August 2021. The Fortune 500 is assembled annually by Fortune magazine and includes the largest U.S. companies by revenue.



“We are proud to be named once again to the Fortune 500 and to have gained even more ground among America’s best companies,” said Malcolm Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, GXO. “Today, a faster, smarter, leaner supply chain is both a competitive advantage and a business imperative. The world’s most respected brands choose us to help transform their supply chains as they look to improve efficiency, profitability and sustainability. I am extremely proud of our team for another record year of growth and operational excellence.”

GXO’s revenue of $9 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, was up more than 13% from the previous year. MSCI affirmed its “AA” rating from MSCI for its bold environmental targets, among the highest among its industry peers, and was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine.

GXO has operations in 27 countries and serves more than 30% of Fortune 100 companies. GXO serves as a strategic partner to its customers, building and operating the most advanced warehouse solutions in the world.

