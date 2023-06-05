UltiSat Offers Technical Trials for New GC5 SATCOM Service

CHANTILLY, Va., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, a global provider of advanced communications solutions to government, humanitarian-aid and critical infrastructure markets, announced that its new GC5 SATCOM Service is now available for customer technical trials and live demonstrations. The new end-to-end managed service provides a purpose-built network, including satellite and terrestrial connectivity with unique security features specifically for government operations. GC5 is bundled as an easy to procure commercial off-the-shelf service, with a range of configurable options. Technical trials and live demonstrations are currently available in the continental United States (CONUS) coverage region.



UltiSat previously announced the development of its GC5 SATCOM Service in March of 2023, as the first off-the-shelf satellite communications service designed from inception to meet the security demands of today’s tactical environment. GC5, refers to “Command, Control, Communications, Computing and Cyber” as critical elements of government missions. As a pre-packaged solution, the service includes a selection of remote terminals, bandwidth plans, coverage areas, and data center interconnection options. GC5 includes inherent security features that meet or exceed US Department of Defense and NSA directive referenced in DOD Instruction 8523.01 Communications Security, including a TRANSEC compliant architecture and FIPS 140-2 certified encryption.

“There is no substitute for a hands-on test drive of a new product or service, before implementing it in a mission environment,” said UltiSat president and CEO David Myers. “That is why UltiSat is proud to offer both live demonstrations and limited technical trials to customers interested in deploying our unique government grade - GC5 SATCOM Service.”

UltiSat is offering live on-site demonstrations at its facilities in the Washington D.C. area, as well as up to 30 day limited technical trials at customer locations. Customers may bring their own approved terminals or conduct trials using satellite equipment provided by UltiSat.

GC5 strikes a perfect balance between the resiliency of defense grade satellite communications and the simplicity of a commercial off-the-shelf managed service. In addition to technical trials, production service will be offered with various coverage regions across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Customers can select from several backhaul options to connect their remote terminals to a government operations center or a secure cloud-based service.

About UltiSat

UltiSat provides global end-to-end connectivity solutions and managed network services for land mobile, maritime, and airborne operations. Customers in government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure markets have unique communications requirements and greater demand for resiliency. Our portfolio includes a range of solutions leveraging satellite, terrestrial, wireless and cloud technologies, combined with in-house systems engineering and global field service. UltiSat leverages a 25+ year heritage deploying solutions in over 120 countries. UltiSat is a wholly owned subsidiary and separate operating company of Speedcast. For more information visit www.ultisat.com.

