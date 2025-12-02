Globecomm Systems, Inc., an UltiSat, Inc. Subsidiary, selected as Prime Contractor for NATO’s Next-Generation Satellite Modem Program

LAUREL, Md., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, Inc. is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Globecomm Systems, Inc., has been awarded a contract by the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA), as a result of a competition, to provide next-generation Non-Protected Modems, within the scope of the Capability Package “Satellite Communications (SATCOM) Transmission Services”. Under this contract, Globecomm Systems, Inc. (Globecomm) will deliver fully qualified solutions based on the Datum Systems M7XC software-defined satellite modem, marking a significant advancement in NATO’s GEO SATCOM capabilities.

This milestone reflects the strength of Globecomm’s strategic partnership with Datum Systems Inc., a global leader in satellite and troposcatter communications modems. The Datum M7XC modem offers advanced multi-orbit (LEO/MEO/GEO) capability, software-selectable waveforms—all within a compact, ruggedized form factor. These software-defined modems deliver a marked increase in capability over currently fielded equipment. With state-of-the-art waveform enhancements and flexible architecture, the M7XC ensures long-term interoperability and mission readiness for NATO and its member nations.

“On behalf of Globecomm Systems, Inc., we’re honored to be trusted partners with NATO and we look forward to delivering this advanced capability in support of NATO and its member Nations,” said Jim Scott, President & CEO, UltiSat, Inc. “Datum’s industry-leading modem technology provides a much-needed capability enhancement for NATO warfighters that will serve them well into the future.”

Lou Dubin, Vice President of Datum Systems stated: “We are excited to continue our long relationship with Globecomm in providing next generation SATCOM solutions. It’s a privilege to be a part of the NATO community, enabling technologies such as Transmission Security (TRANSEC), Direct Sequence Spread Spectrum (DSSS) and multi-carrier operations in a single modem platform provides NATO members security and flexibility on a wide variety of missions.”

This award exemplifies Globecomm Systems, Inc.’s commitment to delivering innovative, mission-critical communications solutions to defense and government customers worldwide. With a proven track record supporting military and humanitarian missions, UltiSat, Inc. specializes in secure satellite and wireless network services, systems integration, and managed service solutions. The company’s deep expertise in resilient communications and its global infrastructure make it a trusted partner for organizations operating in the most demanding environments.

About UltiSat, Inc. and Globecomm Systems, Inc.

UltiSat and Globecomm provide global end-to-end connectivity solutions and managed network services for land mobile, maritime, and airborne operations. Customers in government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure markets have unique communications requirements and greater demand for resiliency. UltiSat has made substantial investments in global logistics, security provisions, systems, and processes necessary to provide 24 x 7 support for customers with high consequence missions. Our portfolio includes a range of solutions leveraging satellite, terrestrial, wireless and cloud technologies, combined with in-house systems engineering and global field service. UltiSat leverages a 25+ year heritage deploying solutions in over 120 countries. is a wholly owned subsidiary and separate operating company of Speedcast, and Globecomm is a wholly owned subsidiary and separate operating company of UltiSat. For more information visit www.ultisat.com.

About Datum

Since 1986, Datum has designed, manufactured, and delivered cutting-edge modem solutions to over 120 countries. Their reputation for innovation, reliability, and global reach makes them an ideal technology partner for NATO’s evolving communications needs. Datum focuses on compact, efficient and feature rich products that can be used as standalone platforms in traditional fixed ground stations or readily integrated into mobile ground, aero, man-pack or maritime terminals. Datum modems specifically target opportunities where sized weight and power are a focus (SWaP). Our satellite modems are GEO, MEO, LEO and HTS capable, offering a large feature set, high efficiency and high throughput in a SWaP package. Our troposcatter modems are often integrated into outdoor troposcatter terminals or radios, supporting high user data rates and robust diversity solutions for more reliable links. For more information visit www.datumsystems.com.

For more information contact: lori.hawk@ultisat.com