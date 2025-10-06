UltiSat Awarded DOI-BLM Contract to Deliver Fire Mobile Satellite Internet for Wildland Firefighters

LAUREL, Md., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, an authorized government reseller of Starlink for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communication (SATCOM) solutions to the U.S. Government, is proud to announce it has received an award notice from the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM), to deliver Fire Mobile Satellite Internet services using Starlink terminals and connectivity plans. This award supports the BLM’s Fire Program mission to enhance operational effectiveness and safety for wildland firefighters working in remote areas across the Western United States.

The BLM Fire Program is transitioning toward fully digital operations, requiring reliable internet access for personnel to perform administrative tasks, download incident maps, and access real-time situational data. With many firefighting operations occurring in rugged, low-connectivity environments, mobile satellite internet has become essential to maintaining communications and supporting critical functions on active fires.

We at UltiSat are honored to deliver these leading-edge communications capabilities to our firefighters on the front lines defending our communities and public lands, and we appreciate the confidence and trust the BLM has placed in us as their communications partner.

Ultisat as an authorized government reseller of Starlink, was chosen due to our ability to provide remote, agile, flexible, high throughput, and low latency connectivity. With over 25 years of experience supporting disaster relief, emergency response and humanitarian assistance missions, UltiSat offers a proven track record of delivering mission-critical communications.

When severe storms rapidly approach, wildfires ignite and flooding occurs; UltiSat is your go to Disaster Response/Disaster Relief and critical infrastructure communications provider.

Under the agreement, UltiSat will provide Starlink kits and subscriptions plans to multiple BLM districts, ensuring flexible, high-speed internet access wherever it’s needed. The solution empowers fire program personnel to stay engaged in operations while completing digital tasks without leaving the field — improving efficiency, safety, and overall well-being.

This award builds on UltiSat’s legacy of supporting federal agencies with agile communications solutions for defense, disaster recovery, and emergency response missions worldwide. UltiSat is an authorized government integrator for a number of current and emerging LEO satellite constellations providing high-speed internet connectivity in easy to deploy equipment kits. By integrating cutting-edge LEO satellites with UltiSat’s carrier-class Global Interconnect Network (GIN), customers can link directly to secure private ground networks, cloud-based services, or the public internet. By integrating emerging LEO SATCOM, traditional geosynchronous (GEO) satellites, and 5G wireless services, UltiSat can provide a Unified Multi-path Connectivity™ solution that enables both immediate disaster response as well as longer term recovery and rebuilding efforts.

About UltiSat

UltiSat provides global end-to-end connectivity solutions and managed network services for land mobile, maritime, and airborne operations. Customers in government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure markets have unique communications requirements and greater demand for resiliency. UltiSat has made substantial investments in global logistics, security provisions, systems, and processes necessary to provide 24 x 7 support for customers with high consequence missions. Our portfolio includes a range of solutions leveraging satellite, terrestrial, wireless and cloud technologies, combined with in-house systems engineering and global field service. UltiSat leverages a 25+ year heritage deploying solutions in over 120 countries. UltiSat is a wholly owned subsidiary and separate operating company of Speedcast. For more information visit www.ultisat.com.

For more information contact: lori.hawk@ultisat.com