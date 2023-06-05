ibex to Participate in the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

WASHINGTON, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that the company will participate in the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City. ibex Chief Executive Officer Bob Dechant will speak about the company and answer questions at a “fireside chat” on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 1:25 p.m. ET.

To access the live webcast and slide presentation, visit the ibex Investor Relations website on the time and day of the meeting at investors.ibex.co. A replay of the webcast will also be available on our website following the event.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.



ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

