Resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Technology

The resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (hereinafter – "the Meeting") of special closed-ended type private equity investment company INVL Technology (hereinafter – “the Company”) that was held on 6 June 2023:

1. Regarding the approval of the terms of share options.

1.1. Shareholders have approved that option agreements with employees of the Company’s subsidiaries (companies of which more than 2/3 of the shares are owned by the Company by right of ownership) would be concluded in 2023 under which employees of the subsidiaries of the Company by 30 June 2026 and according to the procedure and time-limits prescribed by the option agreements will be granted the right to acquire free of charge up to 27,500 ordinary registered shares of the Company with the value of EUR 0.29 per share.

1.2. Considering the fact that employees of the subsidiaries are granted with the right to acquire shares of the Company free of charge (that is, employees will not pay for the acquired shares of the Company), decided to approve than when own shares acquired by the Company are handed over to employees of the subsidiaries, the subsidiaries shall, within 10 business days after their employees acquire the right of ownership to the Company’s shares, compensate to the Company for the cost of acquisition of these shares.

The shareholders of INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses, approved at a meeting on 6 June the terms and conditions of stock options for employees of the businesses it owns.

Under these terms and conditions, option agreements will be signed with employees of the company’s subsidiaries in 2023, on the basis of which the employees would obtain the right to acquire up to 27,500 shares of INVL Technology free of charge by 30 June 2026 according to the terms and procedures set out in the option agreements.

As the employees of the subsidiaries are being given the right to acquire INVL Technology shares free of charge (they do not have to pay for the shares), when employees of subsidiaries acquire the ownership of INVL Technology shares, their companies shall compensate INVL Technology for the cost of acquiring those shares.

INVL Technology owns the cybersecurity company NRD Cyber Security, the Novian software services and IT infrastructure group, and, in the area of business climate improvement and e-governance, the NRD Companies businesses.

INVL Technology is a closed-end investment company traded on the secondary list of the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange (INC1L). It is managed by INVL Asset Management. INVL Technology’s investments will be realised by 14 July 2026, the proceeds will be paid out to shareholders, and the fund will wind down.

