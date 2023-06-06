LeaseCrunch Adds Lease Management Feature to Flagship Product

MILWAUKEE, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading accounting software company, today announces the company has added email alerts to its award-winning flagship product.



Email alerts empower users to stay informed about crucial lease dates by receiving timely notifications. The global setup feature enables users to streamline the process and ensure consistent alert rules across all affected leases immediately, saving time and eliminating the risk of overlooking critical lease events. Whether it’s a reporting entity’s lease payment start date, lease end date or other important milestones, LeaseCrunch ensures your organization stays on top of lease obligations.

Email alerts give LeaseCrunch users the flexibility to customize when they receive notifications about significant lease dates. Furthermore, users can designate the recipients of these alerts, whether as an individual user or a specific group within the organization.

“Email alerts are a simple yet effective way of notifying individuals about major lease events,” says Timothy Kohler, chief product officer at LeaseCrunch. “By being able to set up email alerts in minutes across your entire lease portfolio, we aim to meet the needs of our clients and prospects, making lease accounting and management simpler and more streamlined.”

LeaseCrunch has also introduced additional in-app tips to facilitate lease accounting implementation. These helpful prompts and insights provide users with guidance and solutions as they enter lease information, ensuring a smoother and more efficient process.

To learn more about LeaseCrunch and these latest features, click here .

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch offers easy-to-use, automated lease accounting software that significantly reduces the time needed to transition, account for and maintain leases in compliance with new lease accounting standards: ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96 and IFRS 16. More than 125 of the top 400 CPA firms in the United States use the LeaseCrunch platform to manage their clients’ lease accounting needs.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for LeaseCrunch

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651-552-7753