Crunchafi Launches In-App Integration with Thomson Reuters Guided Assurance, Bringing Lease Accounting Automation Directly into PPC Audit Workflows

MILWAUKEE, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crunchafi, a leader in SaaS technology for accounting and financial professionals, today announces the launch of its product integration with Thomson Reuters, a global content and technology company.

Thomson Reuters Guided Assurance is its cloud-based audit workflow built on the trusted PPC methodology and used by thousands of CPA firms across the United States. Auditors can now launch Crunchafi directly from lease procedure steps in Guided Assurance, complete their work with step-by-step guidance and push reports back into Engagement Manager workpapers, closing the loop on a workflow that previously required manual exports, downloads and uploads.

Named the official Methodology Automation Partner for lease accounting, Crunchafi brings automation directly into the Thomson Reuters audit processes. This alignment connects the most widely used audit framework in the United States with automation designed to improve accuracy, save hours of manual work and deliver cleaner documentation.

The integration delivers concrete benefits across the audit workflow:

Inside Guided Assurance , auditors can automate multiple lease-related procedures, launch Crunchafi directly from the methodology and push results back into the platform automatically.

, auditors can automate multiple lease-related procedures, launch Crunchafi directly from the methodology and push results back into the platform automatically. In Engagement Manager , reports move directly into client workpapers, eliminating manual downloads and uploads and keeping documentation organized and consistent.

, reports move directly into client workpapers, eliminating manual downloads and uploads and keeping documentation organized and consistent. For Legacy PPC users, Crunchafi provides step-by-step guides showing how Crunchafi outputs can be used to complete PPC procedures, reducing training and review time with standardized templates.



More than 400 firms already use Crunchafi alongside Thomson Reuters PPC and Guided Assurance products, including audit-focused practices at strategic, large and midmarket firms.

“Our clients span a wide range of industries and reporting standards, and lease accounting is one of the areas where getting the calculations wrong has real consequences,” says Leander Sico, partner at Hutchinson & Bloodgood LLP. “Having Crunchafi integrated into Guided Assurance means our team is working from audit-ready outputs tied directly to the procedures we’re following. That connection between methodology and software gives us greater confidence in both our team’s execution and the final workpapers.”

“The future of audit technology isn’t a stack of disconnected tools,” says Mark Weidick, CEO of Crunchafi. “It’s a connected workflow where methodology and automation reinforce each other at every step, and this integration is a real example of what that looks like in practice.”

To learn more, visit https://www.crunchafi.com/thomson-reuters-partnership.

About Crunchafi

Crunchafi is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS products built for accounting and financial professionals. Crunchafi’s solutions simplify lease accounting and data extraction, helping CPA firms work smarter and deliver strategic value faster. Trusted by over 750 firms, Crunchafi combines accuracy, scalability and expert support to power the future of accounting.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) (“TR”) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence and solutions needed to make informed decisions and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Crunchafi

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

