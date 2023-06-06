[Latest News] North America Pulp and Paper Market to Worth $65.10 Bn by 2029 | With 0.13% CAGR

Pune, India, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights™ states, The North America pulp and paper market size garnered USD 64.32 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 64.51 billion in 2022 to USD 65.10 billion by 2029 at a 0.13% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has elucidated these inputs in its latest research report, titled, “North America Pulp and Paper Market, 2023-2029.”

Pulp and paper refer to the materials and the industry involved in the production of paper and related products. The pulp and paper industry plays a significant role in the global economy and our daily lives, providing essential materials for communication, packaging, and various other applications.

List of Key Players Profiled in the North America Pulp and Paper Market Report:

Sappi Ltd. (U.S.)

WestRock (U.S.)

Domtar Inc. (U.S.)

Verso Corporation (U.S.)

International Paper (U.S.)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

Georgia-Pacific Corporation (U.S.)

Resolute Forest Products (Canada)

Graphic Packaging International (U.S.)

Packaging Corporation of America (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 0.13% 2029 Value Projection USD 65.10 billion North America Pulp And Paper Market Size in 2022 USD 64.51 billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 95

By Country Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa North America Pulp and Paper Market Growth Drivers Sensor Technology and Shift Toward Recycling Underscore Growth Major Players Invest in Product Portfolio Expansion to Tap Markets





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/north-america-pulp-and-paper-market-106617

Segments

With respect to a category, the North America pulp and paper market is segmented into printing & writing, wrapping & packaging, news print, sanitary, and others.

Geographic Segment Analyzed in the Report:

North America (USA and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Demand for Hygiene Paper Gained Traction amidst the Pandemic

Advanced economies, similar as the U.S., witnessed unknown demand for hygiene paper against the background of the COVID- 19 epidemic. Prominently, the medicinal and food & libation sectors witnessed astral demand for face apkins and apkins. To illustrate, International Paper and Kimberly- Clark Corporation stoked its aseptic paper product portfolio in the U.S. in 2020. It's worth mentioning that investments in advanced technologies in the North America pulp and paper assiduity, similar as anti-microbial coatings, will be pronounced in the preceding period.

The market report includes:

All-encompassing report of the market

Critical insights into the market

Dominant regions in the world

Market drivers and restraints

Competitive landscape

COVID-19 impact

Drivers and Restraints

Sensor Technology and Shift Toward Recycling Underscore Growth

With paper manufactories espousing advanced technologies to boost energy effectiveness and streamline information, the North America pulp and paper market growth could witness an upward line. A notable use of advanced detectors could add fillip to the North America pulp and paper manufacturers. also, the penetration of paper recycling to boost transportation, sorting and collection will augur well for the business outlook. The American Forest & Paper Association(AF&PA) claimed that roughly 65.7 of paper consumed in the U.S. was reclaimed in 2020. Favorable programs across New Jersey, Wisconsin, California, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island will foster indigenous growth.

That said, the rising preference for digital media in the print and education diligence has challenged leading companies in the geography.

Regional insights

The U.S. is anticipated to give economic growth openings following the wrapping & packaging results trend. The U.S. pulp and paper manufacturers and suppliers are slated to gain traction from the vacuity of raw accoutrements and investments in technological advancements in paper manufacturing. It's worth noting that sustainable paper packaging could add fillip to indigenous growth. So much so that recyclable packaging has come the go- to trend in online merchandising, foreboding well for the business outlook.

Canada is anticipated to contribute specially toward the North America pulp and paper market share, largely due to the rising footfall of recyclable packaging. either, rising concern about then non-recyclability of plastics is poised to encourage end- druggies to invest in sustainable products. In substance, medicinal, food & libation and presto- moving consumer goods companies have upped investments in sustainable packaging across Canada.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Invest in Product Portfolio Expansion to Tap Markets

Well-established players and new entrants are slated to inject funds into mergers & acquisitions, product launches, R&D activities, and innovation. With focus shifting toward AI and sensors, industry players are likely to boost their strategies.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Trends Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Key Developments PORTER’s Five Forces Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis Supply Chain Challenges Steps Taken by Government/Companies to combat COVID-19 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

North America Pulp and Paper Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Category (Value & Volume) Wrapping & Packaging Printing & Writing Sanitary News Print Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country (Value & Volume) U.S. By Category (Value & Volume) Wrapping & Packaging Printing & Writing Sanitary News Print Others Canada By Category (Value & Volume) Wrapping & Packaging Printing & Writing Sanitary News Print Others



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development

February 2022: Georgia-Pacific announced a USD 20 million expansion of the oriented strand board (OSB) facility in South Carolina. The company contemplates bolstering its position in the regional paperboard market.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. How much is the North America pulp and paper market worth?

Answer: Fortune Business Insights says that the market size was USD 64.32 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 65.10 billion by 2029.

Q2. Which is the leading segment in the North America pulp and paper market?

Answer: The wrapping & packaging segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

