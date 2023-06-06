Minimum income (minimumsudlodning) 2023

                                                                                                          Lysaker, 6 June 2023

See how privately taxed investors who owned shares in Storebrand's equity funds per 28 April 2023 is taxed for the year 2023.

Investors who owned units in the equity funds below on 28 April 2023 (value date 2 May), will be taxed as follows:

Fund name and share classSymbolISINTechnical distribution pr unit in DKK (Aktieindkomst)
Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5STIIAMNO001084158813,10
Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5STIINMNO001084157011,10
Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5STIGEPNO00108416040,00
Storebrand Global Solutions A5STIGSNO00108416120,00
Storebrand Global Multifactor A5STIGMNO00108415960,00

Note that the dividend is not paid out but remains in the fund.

For tax purposes, the technical distribution (non-effective payment) should be added to the purchase price of original units. The amount is considered to have been acquired at the same time as the original units, and with a sum that corresponds to the technical distribution.

The funds listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds.

For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on kundeservice@storebrandfondene.dk.

