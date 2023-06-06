Minimum income (minimumsudlodning) 2023

Lysaker, 6 June 2023

See how privately taxed investors who owned shares in Storebrand's equity funds per 28 April 2023 is taxed for the year 2023.

Investors who owned units in the equity funds below on 28 April 2023 (value date 2 May), will be taxed as follows:

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN Technical distribution pr unit in DKK (Aktieindkomst) Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 13,10 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 11,10 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 0,00 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 0,00 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596 0,00

Note that the dividend is not paid out but remains in the fund.

For tax purposes, the technical distribution (non-effective payment) should be added to the purchase price of original units. The amount is considered to have been acquired at the same time as the original units, and with a sum that corresponds to the technical distribution.

The funds listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds.

For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on kundeservice@storebrandfondene.dk .

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com