Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Prime Video and Amazon Kids+ Set to Release Angry Birds Mystery Island Animated Series From Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Prime Video and Amazon Kids+ Set to Release Angry Birds Mystery Island Animated Series From Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Voice cast includes Harvey Guillén, Kate Micucci, Dominic Monaghan, and Nasim Pedrad

Series features Rovio’s beloved young birds, the Hatchlings, who must work together with their new piglet friend to survive on a deserted island with supernatural elements

CULVER CITY, California—June 6, 2023—Today, Prime Video and Amazon Kids+ announced a series order for Angry Birds Mystery Island, from Eric Rogers (Futurama) and Titmouse. The animated series features an ensemble cast that includes Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Kate Micucci (Scooby-Doo!), Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings), and Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live). Over the course of 24 episodes in the first season, the show promises lots of fun, mystery, and adventure, with irreverent humor and pop culture references that all members of the family will enjoy. Angry Birds Mystery Island will premiere on Prime Video and Amazon Kids+.

Angry Birds Mystery Island introduces three new Hatchling characters—"Mia,” “Rosie,” and “Buddy”—and a foreign-exchange piglet named “Hamylton.” These rambunctious tweens receive an all-expenses-paid (and completely un-asked-for) island getaway, when they are mistakenly catapulted onto an uncharted island. Left to explore the exotic sights, smells, and unexplained phenomena of their new environment without any adults around, the ragtag bunch quickly learns that, in order to survive and make it back home, they will need to unlock the mysteries of the island together.

“We’re excited to work with Amazon to add a new chapter to the Hatchlings’ story in Angry Birds Mystery Island,” comments Rovio’s head of Brand Licensing, Hanna Valkeapää-Nokkala. “I’m sure fans of the Hatchlings will be eager to see them in their own series, with speaking voices for the first time.”

“Working with such a dream team and cast has been the highlight of my career. Together, we are hatching a series full of comedy, heart, and binge-worthy mystery, filled with laugh-out-loud moments,” says showrunner, head writer, and executive producer Eric Rogers.

“It’s exciting to expand the Angry Birds universe with endearing new characters and multilayered storytelling that speaks equally to kids and kids at heart,” says Veronica Pickett, head of Original Series at Amazon Kids+.

“The Angry Birds captivated people of all ages and became a global phenomenon with the debut of their first game, and their cultural presence has remained steadfast,” says Melissa Wolfe, head of animation, Amazon Studios. “We are excited by the opportunity to expand the Hatchlings’ world into a family series for our global customers to enjoy even more stories around these beloved birds.”

Chris Prynoski (The Legend of Vox Machina), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), Antonio Canobbio (Arlo the Alligator Boy), and Ben Kalina (Harriet the Spy) at Titmouse will executive produce along with showrunner Eric Rogers. Mystery Island is the first Angry Birds series created with Amazon, and will be available exclusively through Prime Video and Amazon Kids+. More details about the Angry Birds Mystery Island series in the near future.

About Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has eight game studios – one in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), one in Copenhagen (Denmark), one in Barcelona (Spain), two in Montreal and one in Toronto (Canada). The studios also include a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO.

About Prime Video

Prime Video offers customers a vast collection of movies, series, and sports—all available to watch on hundreds of compatible devices.

Included with Prime Video : Watch movies, series, and sports, including Thursday Night Football. Enjoy series and films including Emmy winners The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, Emmy-nominated satirical superhero drama The Boys, and the smash hits AIR, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, Citadel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Shotgun Wedding, Samaritan, Thirteen Lives, Being the Ricardos, The Tomorrow War, Reacher, and Coming 2 America. Prime members also get access to licensed content.

: Watch movies, series, and sports, including Thursday Night Football. Enjoy series and films including Emmy winners The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, Emmy-nominated satirical superhero drama The Boys, and the smash hits AIR, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, Citadel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Shotgun Wedding, Samaritan, Thirteen Lives, Being the Ricardos, The Tomorrow War, Reacher, and Coming 2 America. Prime members also get access to licensed content. Prime Video Channels : Prime members can add channels like Max, discovery+, Paramount+, BET+, MGM+, ViX+, PBS KIDS, NBA League Pass, MLB.TV, STARZ, and SHOWTIME—no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels .

: Prime members can add channels like Max, discovery+, Paramount+, BET+, MGM+, ViX+, PBS KIDS, NBA League Pass, MLB.TV, STARZ, and SHOWTIME—no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels Rent or Buy : Enjoy new-release movies to rent or buy, entire seasons of current TV shows available to buy, and special deals just for Prime members.

: Enjoy new-release movies to rent or buy, entire seasons of current TV shows available to buy, and special deals just for Prime members. Instant access : Watch at home or on the go with your choice of hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TV.

: Watch at home or on the go with your choice of hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TV. Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favorite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb. Save it for later with select mobile downloads for offline viewing.





Prime Video is just one of the savings, convenience, and entertainment benefits included in a Prime membership. More than 200 million Prime members in 25 countries around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery. In the U.S., eligible individuals can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/prime. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.

About Amazon Kids+

Amazon Kids+, winner of the 2023 Kidscreen Award for Best Kids-Only Streaming Service, is the only digital subscription for kids with thousands of books, games, videos, Alexa skills, and more. Amazon Kids+ is designed for kids ages 3-12 to safely learn, grow, and explore with educational and fun content. There is always something new for kids with exclusive original content, as well as content from brands like Disney, Nickelodeon, PBS Kids, Marvel, Lego and more. Parents get peace of mind knowing all the entertainment on Amazon Kids+ is age-appropriate and ad-free, and they can further personalize their child’s experience with the special tools on our Parent Dashboard. Kids and families can use Amazon Kids+ across compatible Echo, Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle, Android, and iOS devices. Learn more at amazon.com/ftu/home.

