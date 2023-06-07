Press release, Helsinki, 7 June 2023 at 10 AM (EEST)

Nexstim Receives an NBS 5+ System Order from a New US Customer

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces having received an NBS 5+ system order in the United States from a new customer in North Carolina.

The NBS 5+ system combines the capabilities of Nexstim’s NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) and NBT® (Navigated Brain Therapy) systems. The NBS system is FDA cleared for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain and the NBT® system for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).

Both systems are based on Nexstim’s unique navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology that allows for accurate and personalized targeting of the stimulation to the brain.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “Nexstim is committed to creating solutions that deliver the greatest value for our customers. Our NBS 5+ system enables multi-departmental use of our technology which is something that we have seen strong interest towards. We acknowledge this trend in our product development as we work on modular solutions that will respond to customer demand also in the future.”

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

