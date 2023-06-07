UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 7 June 2023 at 10:30 EEST
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (FitzGerald)
UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 6 June 2023 received the following notification which relates to the donating of the Manager’s below mentioned financial instruments to her closely associated person (David Wheeler):
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: David Wheeler
Position: Closely associated person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer
Name: Emma FitzGerald
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-06
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of transaction: GIFT, DONATION OR INHERITANCE (RECEIVED)
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,213 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 3,213 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
____________________________________________
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations
UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com
