Global Online Brand Protection Software Market Size is Revealed, Anticipated to Exceed $791.46 Million by 2030 Growing at a CAGR of 15.24%

Washington, DC, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Online Brand Protection Software Market By Application (Large-Scale Enterprises, And Small & Medium Enterprises ((SMEs)), By Type (On-Premises And Cloud-Based), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Online Brand Protection Software Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 254.39 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 791.46 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.24% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Online Brand Protection Software? How big is the Online Brand Protection Software Industry?

Report Overview:

The global online brand protection software market size was worth around USD 254.39 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 791.46 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 15.24% between 2023 and 2030.

Online brand protection software is a digital tool used by companies across sizes to protect their brand name, value, and intellectual property from threats arising on online channels and the internet. It typically involves the use of an advanced suite of technologies and tools that are designed specifically to monitor the world wide web for any signs of brand abuse or copyright infringement. This includes tracking the sale of other information related to counterfeit products, trademark violations, and brand impersonation.

One brand protection software tracks and monitors such activities and reports them to the concerned authorities which is generally the business management for them to undertake corrective measures before becoming victims of major damage. These software programs use a variety of techniques for the identification and tracking of different types of threats. Such techniques include web crawling, data analysis, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/online-brand-protection-software-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 209+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Online Brand Protection Software Market: Growth Factors

The global online brand protection software market is projected to grow owing to the increasing need and importance of brand reputation since it is known to be a critical factor in business growth and consumer perception. Several companies currently run purely on brand name which they have managed to achieve by dedicated years of resourcing in delivering quality products and services. This is especially applicable to corporations operating in luxury goods, pharmaceuticals, and financial services. Any negative publicity due to malicious online activity can cause severe damage to the company’s portfolio and its reputation amongst consumer groups.

These software programs allow companies to protect their reputation while maintaining consumer trust which is a crucial aspect of business revenue models in the currently highly competitive corporate environment. In addition to this, the increasing regulations laid down by country governments to protect their regional companies from online abuse with the aim of anti-counterfeiting laws and trademark infringement rules act also in favor of the online brand protection software industry growth.

Moreover, the growing adoption of e-commerce and the increase in sales of products and services over online platforms is driving the need of installing online brand protection software.

However, the global online brand protection software industry is also subject to certain growth limitations mainly due to the limited coverage of the current platforms since a large number of options do not cover all online channels where brand abuse may occur.

For instance, there are heavy regulations against access to online brand protection software in certain regions and local marketplaces. Furthermore, there is a significant lack of standardization making it difficult for industry players to evaluate different options available at their disposal.

The emerging economies may provide growth opportunities while the evolving online threat could challenge market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/online-brand-protection-software-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 254.39 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 791.46 million CAGR Growth Rate 15.24% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players BrandVerity, MarkMonitor, CompuMark, Incopro, OpSec Security, CSC Digital Brand Services, Red Points, Pointer Brand Protection, Corsearch, AppDetex, BrandShield, Yellow Brand Protection, Ruvixx, Cyberscout, PAVIS, Kudelski Security, White Bullet Solutions, NetNames, TM Cloud, Safenames, Clarivate, FraudWatch International, BrandIT, DomainTools, and Smart Search Marketing. Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Online Brand Protection Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global online brand protection software market is segmented based on application, type, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are large-scale enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). In 2022, the industry witnessed massive growth in the large-scale enterprises' segment mainly due to the availability of necessary resources in terms of manpower and other infrastructure to support the use of such advanced tools and devices.

Moreover, larger companies tend to have more complex business operations and digital presence. Due to the large amounts of investments that these companies operate on, they are more likely to become victims of online abuse since it is easier to target these companies and benefit from the same. As per a 2016 report by the IP Closeup, the US loses approximately USD 58 billion per year due to copyright infringement.

Based on type, the global online brand protection software market segments are on-premises and cloud-based. During the forecast period, cloud-based online brand protection software is expected to continue its dominance owing to the several advantages associated with this version of the program.

For instance, they offer greater flexibility as they can be used from anywhere and at any time. Furthermore, they require a minimum investment in terms of Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and are highly cost-effectively thus making the segment suitable for companies across sizes. The automatic updates and maintenance of cloud-based systems make them an ideal choice. A report by Cloudzero claims that nearly 44% of all SMEs use cloud infrastructure for business operations.

The global Online Brand Protection Software market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Large-Scale Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises ((SMEs)

By Type

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Browse the full “Online Brand Protection Software Market By Application (Large-Scale Enterprises, and Small & Medium Enterprises ((SMEs)), By Type (On-Premises and Cloud-Based), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030"- Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/online-brand-protection-software-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Online Brand Protection Software market include -

BrandVerity

MarkMonitor

CompuMark

Incopro

OpSec Security

CSC Digital Brand Services

Red Points

Pointer Brand Protection

Corsearch

App Detex

Brand Shield

Yellow Brand Protection

Ruvixx

Cyberscout

PAVIS

Kudelski Security

White Bullet Solutions

Net Names

TM Cloud

Safenames

Clarivate

Fraud Watch International

BrandIT

DomainTools

Smart Search Marketing.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Online Brand Protection Software market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 15.24% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Online Brand Protection Software market size was valued at around US$ 254.39 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 791.46 million by 2030.

The online brand protection software market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing rate of online abuse.

Based on application segmentation, large-scale enterprises was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on type segmentation, cloud-based was the leading type in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/online-brand-protection-software-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Online Brand Protection Software industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Online Brand Protection Software Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Online Brand Protection Software Industry?

What segments does the Online Brand Protection Software Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Online Brand Protection Software Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7224

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The global online brand protection software market is projected to witness the highest growth in North America mainly due to the presence of several influential brands that are headquartered in the US and Canadian region. These two countries and especially the US are home to some of the most valuable corporate firms that are subject to constant online abuse and infringement through digital mediums. This has resulted in a growing number of products and service providers who have slowly managed to expand their businesses and operate in other countries as well.

Furthermore, the regional growth is strengthened due to early adoption of the technology which has reached a phase where the consumers are willing to invest in more advanced versions. In addition to this, the existence of well-developed technology infrastructure aids the further growth in regional revenue.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2022, Meta announced the launch of a new Application programming interface (API) to protect the interest of rights holders against potential Intellectual Property (IP) violations

In April 2023, Amazon launched its third annual report on Brand Protection in which the company claims to have encountered more than 6 million counterfeit products

In March 2023, Tencent rolled out its brand protection report in which it claims to have reduced reported incidents of counterfeiting activities. The rate is down by 49% as compared to 2020

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/online-brand-protection-software-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is online brand protection software?

Which key factors will influence online brand protection software market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the online brand protection software market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the online brand protection software market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the online brand protection software market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the online brand protection software market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Online Poker Market By Device Type (Mobile And Desktop), By End-User (Gambling Enthusiasts, Dabblers, And Social Exuberant) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/online-poker-market

U.S. Registered Nurses Market By End-User (Ambulatory Healthcare Services, Hospitals, Nursing Homes, And Others), By Gender (Male And Female), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-registered-nurses-market

U.S. Education Market - By Type (Cloud And On-Premise); By Content (Audio-Based Content, Video-Based Content, And Text: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-education-market

HVAC Equipment Market By End-Use (Commercial, Residential, And Industrial), By Product (Ventilation, Heating, And Cooling), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hvac-equipment-market

Aromatic Solvents Market: by Type (Toluene, Xylene, and Ethylbenzene), by Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, Printing Inks, and Other Applications): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017-2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/aromatic-solvents-market

Inductive And Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) Sensors Market By Product (Displacement/Position Sensor, XLT, Gaging Sensor, And Others), By Type (Digital I/O, DC-Operated, AC-Operated, And Others), By Application (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Medical & Healthcare, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/inductive-linear-variable-differential-transformer-sensors-market

Operational Analytics Market By Deployment (On-Premise And On-Cloud), By Application (Fraud Detection And Customer Management), By Type (Services And Software), By Vertical (Financial Services And Energy & Utilities), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/operational-analytics-market

Perioral Dermatitis Treatment Market By Diagnosis (Skin Biopsy, Physical Examination, And Others), By Treatment (Antibiotics, Topical Ivermectin, Immunosuppressive Agents, And Others), By End-User (Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Hospitals, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/perioral-dermatitis-treatment-market

Cyclopentane Market By Application (Insulation & Construction Material, Refrigerators, Personal Care Products, Fuel & Fuel Additives, Electrical & Electronics, And Others), By Function (Solvent & Reagent, Blowing Agent & Refrigerant, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cyclopentane-market

Relaxation Beverages Market Based On Application (Anxiety, Insomnia, And Others), By Product (Relaxation Shots, Relaxation Mixes, And Relaxation Drinks), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/relaxation-beverages-market

Boiler Turbine And Generator (BTG) Market By Type Of Components (Power Boilers, Gas Turbines, Steam Turbines, Turbo Generators, Heat Recovery Steam Generators), By Application (Power Plants, Others), By Type Of Fuels (Coal, Gas, Oil), And By Region – Global, And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/boiler-turbine-generator-market-size

China Hyaluronidase Market By Type (Animal-Derived Hyaluronidase, Synthetic Hyaluronidase), By Application (Chemotherapy, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Plastic Surgery, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/china-hyaluronidase-market

Cooler Box Market By Type (Reusable, Disposable), By Raw Material (Extruded Polystyrene, Expanded Polystyrene, PU Foam, Expanded Polypropylene), By End Users (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cooler-box-market-size

African Horse Sickness Treatment Market By Type (Clinical Forms And Diagnosis), By Application (Laboratory Tests And Serological Tests), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030.: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/african-horse-sickness-treatment-market-size

Carbon Nanotubes Market By Type (Single-Walled And Multi-Walled), By End-Use (Electronics & Semiconductors, Structural Composites, Medical, Chemical Materials & Polymers, And Energy & Storage), By Method (Chemical Vapor Deposition, High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide Reaction, And Catalytic Chemical Vapor Decomposition), And By Region - Global, And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/carbon-nanotubes-market

UK Ceramic Tableware Market By Product Type (Porcelain, Stoneware, Bone China, Earthenware, Others), By Application (Commercial Use, Residential Use), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/uk-ceramic-tableware-market

Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Market By Product Types (General Grade, Reinforced, Plasticized, Others) By Application (Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electronics, Industrial, Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/polyamide-market

Airless Tires Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Off-Road Vehicles), By Material (Rubber, Plastic), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/airless-tires-market

Facial Cleanser Market By Product Type (Solvent-Based Cleanser, Foam Type Cleanser, No Foam Cleanser, Face Cream, Face Oil, Collagen Type Cleanser), By End-User (Commercial And Personal), By Type (Efficacy Type, Scrub Type, And Normal Type), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/facial-cleanser-market

U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market By Services Type (Long Term Health And Acute Care / Hospital Service), By Integration Model (Vertical And Horizontal), And By Region - Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-integrated-delivery-network-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Nilesh Patil

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?