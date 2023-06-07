SANDSIV and P31 Experience unite to transform customer experiences in Nigeria

ZURICH, Switzerland , June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANDSIV, the global leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM) and Voice of the Customer (VoC) enterprise solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with P31 Experience, a renowned customer experience consultancy in Nigeria. This collaboration demonstrates the joint commitment of SANDSIV and P31 Experience to drive exceptional customer experiences and empower local businesses to thrive in a customer-centric era.

As a partner, P31 Experience's exceptional understanding of Nigerian customers' unique needs and preferences, combined with their customer-centric approach and dedication to empowering businesses, perfectly aligns with SANDSIV's mission to bridge the gap between businesses and customers with innovative technology solutions.

The partnership aims to revolutionize the customer experience landscape, leveraging sandsiv+ cutting-edge CX solution that enables the effective capture and analysis of customer feedback, allowing businesses to take proactive measures based on valuable insights. By combining this technology with P31 Experience's strategic guidance, Nigerian businesses will have access to a powerful tool to exceed customer expectations and deliver exceptional experiences.

Discover how SANDSIV and its partners are revolutionizing CX worldwide by visiting https://sandsiv.com/partners/.

Flash quotes:

Commenting on the alliance, Mirko Buonerba, Strategic Alliances Manager of SANDSIV, said: "By joining forces with P31 Experience, we aim to extend the reach of SANDSIV’ innovative solutions, empowering businesses across Nigeria and Africa to enhance their customer engagement and streamline operations. P31 Experience’s extensive network and market expertise will be invaluable in driving growth and fostering success for our mutual customers."

Oluwatobi Kola-Sodipo, Founder and CEO of P31 Experience, added: "For CX, technology is a journey, not a destination, and meeting the customer exactly where they are and where they want to be met is the key to success. SANDSIV provides an excellent CX solution that focuses on the voice of the customers, meeting them where they are, which absolutely achieves our clients goals, and a very useful CX mechanism to customers in the Nigeria space."

Company Profiles:

SANDSIV is an innovation leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM) enterprise solutions. With its cutting-edge sandsiv+ CXM software solution, SANDSIV empowers businesses worldwide to deliver differentiated customer experiences and foster long-lasting customer loyalty. The company’s commitment to excellence and innovation has enabled it to expand its partner program and establish a world presence that is constantly growing. | https://sandsiv.com/

P31 Experience is a trailblazer in customer-centric business transformation in Nigeria. Their mission is to empower businesses to lead in a transformative, unique, and exceptional way by providing strategic advice, solutions, and tools that ensure organizations deliver exceptional experiences and services to their customers. | https://www.p31experience.africa/

Related Resources:

https://sandsiv.com/sandsiv-announces-new-strategic-partner-with-nigerian-it-solutions-provider-treten-networks/

https://sandsiv.com/sandsiv-and-cx-touchpoints-group/

Media Contact:

Silvia Bellò

Digital Marketing Manager

silvia.bello@sandsiv.com