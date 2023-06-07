Retinalgenix Technologies, Inc. Expands Team to Hasten the Launch of DNA/GPS

PETALUMA, Calif., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetinalGeniX™ Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:RTGN) (“RetinalGeniX” or the “Company”), announced today the hiring of Owen Watson, MS.



Mr. Watson’s efforts will be devoted to helping to accelerate the commercialization of the company’s software application, "DNA/GPS." The application is expected to allow patients to obtain their genetic systemic bio-markers privately, discreetly, and confidentially. The patient data combined with high-resolution retinal imaging is intended to identify, monitor, profile, and screen patients from their homes, clinics or doctors' offices for systemic diseases including cardiovascular (i.e., heart disease, stroke, diabetes), Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson's, and do it more at a fraction of the cost of existing methods.

“I am pleased to welcome Owen. His experience in the management of pharmacogenetics and imaging in a HIPPA-compliant database will be a great asset to RetinalGeniX,” said Dr. Larry Perich, Lead Investigator and Co-developer of DNA/GPS.

Mr. Watson, an accomplished Enterprise Solution Architect, has demonstrated his expertise having worked with Dr. Perich assisting in his DNA initiatives at HCA/USF Bayonet Point Hospital where Dr. Perich is the Program Director of the Ophthalmology Residency Program. Owen has integrated his skill set by optimizing cloud-based offerings and designing top-notch security solutions. In addition, Owen has successfully developed comprehensive solutions for laboratory information with respect to genetic testing, and patient management, all developed in strict accordance with regulatory standards, such as HIPAA, and were deployed on both web and mobile platforms, on-premises and in the cloud.

According to RetinalGeniX CEO Jerry Katzman, MD, this platform has the potential to be a game changer to cost-effectively streamline the process of diagnosing the risks of either having or developing systemic diseases.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Owen Watson to our team. He will play a crucial role in our efforts to prevent blindness, promote home monitoring, and establish retinal imaging and pharmacogenetics as the new standard. With his help, we aim to accelerate our program and create a groundbreaking advancement in retinal imaging and genetic mapping.”

“Our RetinalGeniX DNA/GPS platform brings testing to primary care centers, allowing practitioners to handle it at a fraction of the cost of traditional methods. The combined technology is expected to have the ability to screen, monitor and provide data to profile trends and create diagnostic markers for systemic and retinal disorders in Cardiovascular, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson disease. The markers and data analysis are rapid and cost effective, thereby eliminating expensive diagnostic equipment such as MRI or CT scanning, etc. Most importantly the results are confidential and restricted to the patient and anonymous for any third party without permission of the patient. The new platform is being designed to enable us to determine the right patients to screen and should assist healthcare providers to choose the diagnostic direction and most effective early interventions,” said Dr. Katzman.

It is widely acknowledged that the eyes are a window to systemic health. It is possible to observe correlations between the retina and kidney disease, high blood pressure, stroke diabetes, neurological disorder damages and heart disease.

The emergence of high-resolution imaging and the progress of artificial intelligence, in particular, Deep Learning has opened up new pathways to potentially identify science and indicators of systemic disease through high-resolution imaging of the retina.

With the guidance of RetinalGeniX DNA/GPS, the Company intends to focus on patients that have a genetic predisposition to multiple systemic diseases which could lead to early detection and targeted treatment.

For more information, visit: www.retinalgenix.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding accelerating the commercialization of the Company’s software application, DNA/GPS, the application allowing patients to obtain their genetic systemic bio-markers privately, discreetly and confidentially, the patient data combined with high-resolution retinal imaging identifying, monitoring, profiling and screening patients from their homes, clinics or doctors' offices for systemic diseases including cardiovascular (i.e. heart disease, stroke, diabetes), Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson's and do it more at a fraction of the cost of existing methods, the platform being a game changer to cost-effectively streamline the process of diagnosing the risks of either having or developing systemic diseases, creating a groundbreaking advancement in retinal imaging and genetic mapping, the combined technology having the ability to screen, monitor and provide data to profile trends and create diagnostic markers for systemic and retinal disorders in Cardiovascular, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson disease and observing correlations between the retina and kidney disease, high blood pressure, stroke diabetes, neurological disorder damages and heart disease and the Company focusing on patients that have a genetic predisposition to multiple systemic diseases which could lead to early detection and targeted treatment.. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to accelerate the commercialization of the Company’s software application, DNA/GPS, derive benefits from the contributions anticipated from Mr. Watson, deploy the platform as planned and provide cost-effective and definitive early diagnoses for patients, the ability of the platform to provide diagnoses of systemic diseases such as heart disease, dementia, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and more, the Company’s ability to establish the platform as the new standard for the diagnosis of systemic disease, the ability of the platform to replace expensive and time-consuming procedures such as CT, MRI, and PET at a much lower cost, the ability to enhance the screening process of which patients would benefit the best for a retinal imaging analysis, the ability to use retinal imaging to bring the testing away from laboratories and hospitals to primary care centers, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

RetinalGenix Technologies, Inc.

Jerry Katzman, CEO

jkatzman@retinalgenix.com

www.retinalgenix.com