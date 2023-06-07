United States Manual Cleaning Mops Market Insights Report 2022-2023 & 2028 Featuring Leading Players - 3M, Procter & Gamble, Rubbermaid, Libman, and Freudenberg Group

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Manual Cleaning Mops Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US manual cleaning mops market was valued at $448.50 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $522.51 million by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.58%.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the manual cleaning mops market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of manual cleaning mops is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US manual cleaning mops, including the US manual cleaning mops market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present manual cleaning mops market and its market dynamics for 2023-+2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In 2022, the US accounted for a significant share of 20% in the global manual cleaning mops market due to increased demand for cleaning tools, the presence of leading manufacturers, increased hygiene awareness, and urbanization.

The US manual cleaning mops market has significantly improved over the last few years because of the increased focus on R&D and rising demand for high-quality cleaning products. The manufacturers are continuously working on reducing the weight of manual cleaning mops in the US market.

Technological innovations, including product and material types, for example, lightweight microfiber material, will continue to increase the adoption of mop handles and wringers/buckets. Many companies offer mops to absorb dirt and debris quickly and reduce the time required to clean floors and surfaces. Spray mops' popularity is rising as they quickly save water and clean the floor.

As the demand for wooden flooring is rising, the manufacturers are using a push strategy and offering high-quality dry mops in the market. Most companies are offering high-quality cotton and microfiber material-based mops to gain traction in the market.

Under the usage segmentation, the wet mops segment accounted for the highest share of 67.33% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 2.73%. The growth can be attributed to the growing demand for cleaning tools to maintain hygiene at commercial and institutional places.

The residential segment of end-user segmentation accounted for the highest share of 53.13% in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.88% during the forecast period. It can be attributed to the growing demand due to rising awareness about maintaining hygiene at residential places.

The online store segment of the distribution channels is increasing at the highest CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period. Time-saving, easy access, and availability with the convenience of buyers are the major factors that drive significant sales through online stores.

3M, Procter & Gamble, Rubbermaid, Libman, and Freudenberg Group are the leading players with strong market penetration. Vendors such as Casabella, Golden Star Inc., Perfex Corporation, Bissell, and Weiler Abrasives are the other prominent players with a significant presence in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 72 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $448.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $522.51 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.5% Regions Covered United States

Key Vendors

3M

Freudenberg Group

Libman

Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)

Rubbermaid Commercial Products, LLC

Other Prominent Vendors

Alpine Industries Inc.

BISSELL

BONA

Bradshaw International

Carlisle FoodService Products

Carolina

Casabella Holding LLC

Essendant Inc.

Eurow

Golden Star Inc

Helen of Troy Limited

Monarch Brands

Mopnado

Norwex

Perfex Corporation

Weiler Abrasives

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: US Manual Cleaning Mops Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Developments

Chapter 2: US Manual Cleaning Mops Market Segmentation Data

Usage Market Insights (2022-2028; $Million)

Wet Mops

Dry Mops

Product Market Insights (2022-2028; $Millions)

Looped-end Mops

Flat Mops

Cut-end Mops

Sponge Mops

Spray Mops

End-User Market Insights (2022-2028; $Millions)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2022-2028; $Millions)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Institutions

Chapter 3: US Manual Cleaning Mops Market Prospects & Opportunities

US Manual Cleaning Mops Market Drivers

US Manual Cleaning Mops Market Trends

US Manual Cleaning Mops Market Constraints

Chapter 4: US Manual Cleaning Mops Industry Overview

US Manual Cleaning Mops Market - Competitive Landscape

US Manual Cleaning Mops Market - Key Players

US Manual Cleaning Mops Market - Key Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oia0c9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment