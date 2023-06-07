Global Secondary School Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Educational Services Propels Growth

Dublin, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secondary School Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global secondary school market is expected to grow from $402.11 billion in 2022 to $437.54 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The secondary school market is expected to reach $601.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Major players in the secondary school market are Goodstart Early Learning Ltd, KinderCare Learning Centers LLC, Learning Care Group Inc., Primrose Schools Franchising SPE LLC, Nobel Learning Communities Inc., Little Green Rascals Organic Nurseries Ltd., Copthall School, Walla Walla Public Schools, Tallahassee Classical School LLC, TAL Education Group, Adtalem Global Education Inc., Chegg Inc., Hailiang Education Group, New Oriental Education & Technology, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Grand Canyon Education Inc., and GSX Techedu Inc.

A secondary school refers to a high school or a school intermediate between a primary school and a college or university and usually offers general, technical, and vocational courses. It enables students to develop independent learning abilities, establish and meet goals, and participate in society more broadly.



The main type of expenditures for secondary school are public and private. Public refer to secondary schools that provide education in a state, province, or nation to students free of charge. The various ownerships are government, local body, and others with various fee structure that includes low-income, medium-income, and high-income.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the secondary school market. Companies operating in the secondary school market are adopting new technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, Edkasa, a Pakistan-based ed-tech platform offering an online learning, launched a mobile application to transform on-demand education in Pakistan aiming to reach millions of secondary school students. This software can be downloaded for Android users and includes a preliminary assessment to determine a student's needs before providing tailored study routes based on those needs, such as preparation for a certain exam.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the elementary and secondary school market in 2022. The regions covered in secondary school report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the secondary school market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing demand for educational services is expected to propel the growth of the secondary school market going forward. Educational services refer to services provided by certain public or private establishments to train or provide instruction-based learning on any subject to students or other individuals. These educational services are provided by certain public or private establishments like primary schools, elementary schools, secondary schools, and colleges.

Therefore, the increasing demand for educational services is driving the growth of the secondary school market. For instance, in October 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, a US-based principal government agency of the U.S. Federal Statistical System, the total US elementary and secondary school revenue was $584.9 billion in FY 2020, up 2.2% from $572.5 billion. The increasing revenue will impact the demand for educational services, thus driving the secondary school market.



The secondary school market includes revenues from school establishments by offering secondary school education to students. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Secondary School Market Characteristics



3. Secondary School Market Trends And Strategies



4. Secondary School Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Secondary School Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Secondary School Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Secondary School Market



5. Secondary School Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Secondary School Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Secondary School Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Secondary School Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Secondary School Market, Segmentation By Type Of Expenditure, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Public

Private

6.2. Global Secondary School Market, Segmentation By Ownership, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Government

Local Body

Other Ownerships

6.3. Global Secondary School Market, Segmentation By Fee Structure, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Low-Income

Medium-Income

High-Income

7. Secondary School Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Secondary School Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Secondary School Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

